Putin says killing of Iran’s supreme leader violates moral principles, international law – China Daily

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a video address to the nation following a shooting attack at the Crocus City Hall concert venue, at an unidentified location, March 23, 2024, in this still image taken from video. [Photo/Agencies]

Published

MOSCOW – Killing Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was a blatant violation of human moral principles and international law, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday.

Putin said that Khamenei will be remembered in Russia as an outstanding statesman who helped raise bilateral ties to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Putin expressed deep condolences over the killing of Khamenei and members of his family, hoping that his sincere condolences would be conveyed to the family and loved ones of the late Iranian leader, as well as to the government and people of Iran.

Iran’s state media confirmed Sunday that Khamenei was killed in US-Israeli attacks on Saturday.

January 4, 2026