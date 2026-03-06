Committee Approves Regulations to Establish Sh2bn ODPP Fund

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 6 – The National Assembly Committee on Delegated Legislation has approved regulations seeking to establish a special fund for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

The committee, chaired by Ainabkoi MP Samuel Chepkong’a, endorsed the proposal to create an independent Public Prosecutions Fund with an initial capital of Sh2 billion, saying it will strengthen the timely delivery of justice.

The decision followed the committee’s consideration of the Public Finance Management (Public Prosecution Fund) Regulations, 2025, during a session attended by Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga and officials from his office.

Ingonga told the committee that the proposed fund will support the ODPP in handling complex criminal investigations, prosecutions and asset recovery processes.

“The initial capital of the fund shall be Sh2 billion appropriated by the National Assembly in the 2026/2027 financial year,” he said.

He added that the establishment of the fund would enhance efficiency in prosecution services, strengthen the justice system and support anti-corruption efforts.

According to the regulations, the fund will also receive resources from grants and donations, deferred prosecution agreements, and proceeds from plea agreements.

Additional sources will include proceeds from preservation orders arising from criminal proceedings, compensation and restitution ordered by courts, as well as interest earned from the fund’s investments.

The committee, which derives its mandate from the Statutory Instruments Act, 2013, is responsible for reviewing regulations and other statutory instruments made by government ministries and agencies to ensure they comply with the law and serve the public interest.

After reviewing the proposal, members approved the regulations.

“We have reviewed the regulations and are satisfied that they conform to the law and comply with the Statutory Instruments Act, 2013,” said Chepkong’a.

The committee will now prepare a report for tabling in the National Assembly for debate and approval.