Police Investigate Runda Heist After Professor Loses Sh950,000

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 6 – Nairobi police are investigating a suspected bank-related heist after a prominent resident of Runda Gardens reported losing Sh950,000 shortly after withdrawing the cash from a local bank.

Professor Ratemo Michilieka told authorities that he withdrew the money from Cooperative Bank, Warwick Centre, Gigiri, intended for construction payments at his residence.

After withdrawing the cash, he drove to the construction site and parked about 15 meters from his gate.

Within minutes, a loud bang was heard. On inspection, the left-side window of the car was smashed, and a black bag containing the cash and a cheque book was stolen.

The professor and his worker, Mwaura, immediately searched the area but could not trace the culprits.

Given the timing and circumstances, authorities are exploring the possibility of foul play involving bank staff.

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Kenya Police Service (KPS) Gigiri have visited the scene and are leading the probe. No arrests have been made yet, and the case is under active investigation.

Police have advised residents to remain vigilant when handling large sums of money and to report any suspicious activity to the authorities.