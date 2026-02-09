Connect with us

MKU Grants Duncan Kibet Unconditional Admission After 250km Trek

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 9 – After more than a decade out of school and a gruelling 250-kilometre walk to Nairobi to raise fees, Duncan Kibet has received a life-changing breakthrough.

Mount Kenya University (MKU) has granted the 27-year-old from Bomet unconditional admission to pursue a Bachelor of Education degree, ending an 11-year wait since he completed high school in 2015.

In a statement issued on Monday, February 9, 2026, MKU confirmed that Kibet will also be accommodated in the university’s hostels as he completes his registration process.

MKU Founder Prof. Simon Gicharu praised Kibet’s determination, saying his journey reflects the transformative power of education.

“Duncan Kibet’s resilience and courage embody the spirit we believe education should nurture. At MKU, we are committed to supporting deserving and determined young Kenyans to realise their dreams. His story is not just about one student — it is about hope, persistence and the opportunities that education can unlock,” said Prof. Gicharu.

Kibet’s four-day trek began at 5:33am on January 28, as he walked more than 200 kilometres through Narok and Ololunga, documenting his journey on social media. Battling exhaustion, hunger and thirst, he said he hoped the visibility would attract sponsorship for his tertiary education.

By the end of the walk, he had raised about KSh12,000, largely through contributions from a WhatsApp group and well-wishers who supported him with meals and accommodation along the way.

Raised by a single mother, Kibet had earlier postponed his own university dreams to support his younger brother, who scored an A- and joined Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology. He took up casual jobs to help finance his sibling’s education.

Now, after years of sacrifice and determination, Kibet is finally set to begin the academic journey he once thought might never happen.

MKU has called on well-wishers and partners to continue supporting him as he embarks on this new chapter.

