MKU Forges Landmark Partnership with Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy to Propel Kenya’s Blue Economy

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 18—Mount Kenya University (MKU) has secured a significant international alliance by signing a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy, setting a bold course to transform maritime education and training in Kenya and the region.

The partnership, formalized on Tuesday, marks a major step toward strengthening Kenya’s capacity to exploit the Blue Economy. The agreement was signed by MKU Founder, Prof. Simon Gicharu, and Dr. Yasser Al Wahedi, President of Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy.

Boosting Global Standards and Capacity

This strategic collaboration aims to significantly enhance the capacity of MKU’s Maritime Academy in Malindi. Leveraging Kenya’s crucial location along the Indian Ocean, the initiative is designed to meet the increasing global demand for highly skilled maritime professionals, addressing a critical worldwide shortage.

“This partnership underscores MKU’s commitment to providing world-class maritime education and positioning Kenya as a leader in the Blue Economy,” said Prof. Simon Gicharu. “By working with Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy, we will equip our students with the skills and expertise required to thrive in the international maritime industry.”

Key Focus Areas of the MoU

The comprehensive MoU is structured around several critical pillars, ensuring that MKU’s programs remain competitive and industry-relevant:

Knowledge Exchange and Curriculum Development: The partnership will facilitate the joint design and delivery of industry-relevant courses, including advanced programs in maritime studies, AI applications, and safety, aligning them with global STCW standards.

Advanced Training Programs: It will support the development of advanced training for seafarers, engineers, and maritime experts through curriculum support, knowledge transfer, and trainer development from the Abu Dhabi Academy.

Research and Innovation: The collaboration promotes joint research and innovation efforts, specifically aligned with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), and supports joint funding proposals and publications.

Career Opportunities: The MoU will expand opportunities for both students and faculty through internships, cadetships, exchanges, and industry engagement, ensuring graduates are readily prepared for the international job market.

The MKU Maritime Academy in Malindi, already a regional hub for seafarer training, is strategically positioned to benefit immensely from this support, furthering its dedication to innovation and excellence in education and contributing directly to Kenya’s economic growth.

Prof.Gicharu said the initiative reflects MKU’s dedication to producing industry-ready professionals, ultimately enhancing the university’s academic quality, industry relevance, and global competitiveness in the burgeoning maritime sector.