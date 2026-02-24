Connect with us

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, January 25, at C & M Lounge in Kitengela, Kajiado County, during a brawl involving multiple individuals/FILE

County News

Kitengela lounge shooting: DCI recommends murder charges against senior detective, 4 others

The DCI has submitted a file to the ODPP recommending murder and attempted murder charges against five individuals, including a senior detective, in connection with a Kitengela shooting that left one dead.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has submitted a file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), recommending murder and attempted murder charges against a senior detective and four others in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and another critically injured.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, January 25, at C & M Lounge in Kitengela, Kajiado County, during a brawl involving multiple individuals.

According to the DCI, a team of investigators led by the Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer (SCCIO) Isinya, together with Crime Scene Investigators, promptly secured and processed the scene. Key exhibits, including spent cartridges, were recovered and preserved for forensic analysis.

A specialized forensic team from the National Forensic Laboratory, comprising ballistics, imaging, and acoustics experts, conducted a detailed examination on January 26.

“Additional evidence was collected, including a review and analysis of available CCTV footage,” the DCI said.

Ballistic exam

Three firearms surrendered by individuals under investigation were submitted for ballistic examination, and the corresponding forensic report was received by the investigative team.

Eleven individuals also provided statements, which formed part of the comprehensive investigation file forwarded to the ODPP on February 2, 2026.

“The inquiry recommended that five persons be charged with murder contrary to Section 203 as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code, and with attempted murder contrary to Section 220 of the Penal Code, in respect of the late Kevin Shepashina Maseli and Joseph Kasio, who remained admitted in hospital at the time,” the DCI said Tuesday.

Tragically, on February 1, 2026, Maseli succumbed to his injuries after being transferred from Kajiado Referral Hospital to Metropolitan Hospital.

Reports indicate he sustained two gunshot wounds, including a bullet that entered through his back and exited through his stomach, rupturing a kidney and pancreas.

The DCI reiterated its commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that all perpetrators of serious crimes are held accountable through due process.

“The DCI awaits guidance from the ODPP and will take all necessary actions in accordance with the feedback received,” the agency said.

