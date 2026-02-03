National Defence College benchmarks with US Army War College

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 3 — Kenya’s National Defence College (NDC) has conducted a benchmarking visit to the United States Army War College (USAWC) in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, aimed at strengthening strategic-level Professional Military Education (PME).

In a statement issued Tuesday, the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) said the visit builds on a series of engagements with US defence institutions and reflects a shared commitment to advancing senior-level military education.

The benchmarking engagement focused on enhancing the design and delivery of strategic PME, with emphasis on curriculum development, faculty training, research integration, and alignment of academic programmes with national defence and security priorities.

As a constituent college of the National Defence University–Kenya, the NDC gained insights into USAWC’s approach to senior military education, including best practices in joint and interagency learning, civil–military relations, and the integration of ethics into leadership development.

Representing the NDC Commandant, Lieutenant General Juma Mwinyikai, Colonel Henry Mwenemeru underscored the importance of learning from globally respected institutions to sustain academic excellence and operational relevance.

“Exposure to global best practices ensures that NDC remains responsive to emerging security challenges,” Colonel Mwenemeru said, noting that such initiatives better prepare senior leaders for complex strategic decision-making.

USAWC officials shared their experiences in cultivating critical thinking and strategic leadership among senior military officers and civilian leaders, emphasizing the role of innovation in Professional Military Education.

Both institutions also explored opportunities for future collaboration, including faculty exchange programmes, joint research initiatives, and continued dialogue on advancing strategic PME.

KDF said the visit reaffirms the strong defence education partnership between Kenya and the United States.