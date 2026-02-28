Iran says it has hit US base in Bahrain, as it launches strikes across region

TEHRAN, Feb 28 – Iranian forces say they have struck a US naval base in Bahrain, as Iran launched strikes across the region in retaliation for a “massive” and ongoing attack against it by the US and Israel.

Huge plumes of black smoke were seen rising from an area near the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Manama, Bahrain. The extent of any damage is unclear and the US has not commented.

Elsewhere across the region, the UAE, Qatar and Kuwait – all home to US military bases – said they have intercepted missiles in their air space.

In Doha, Qatar’s defence ministry said it had intercepted several missiles apparently targeting the al-Udeid air base, the largest American base in the region.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement it was targeting US bases and assets as part of operation “Truthful Promise 4”, in retaliation for the attack on Iran launched by the US and Israel on Saturday morning.

That attack – launched at approximately 09:15 Iran time (06:15 GMT) – has so far targeted areas linked to the Iranian leadership, with US President Donald Trump encouraging the Iranian people to rise up against the regime.

In Israel, sirens were heard across the country after the Israeli military said it had detected an incoming Iranian missile barrage.

The defence ministry of the United Arab Emirates said in a statement that the country has been subjected to a “a blatant attack involving Iranian ballistic missiles”.