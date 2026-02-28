Kenya urges UN-Facilitated Diplomacy Amid Rising Tensions Following US, Israeli Attacks on Iran

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 28 – Kenya has expressed deep concern over the rapidly escalating conflict in the Middle East following joint U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets, urging restraint and a return to diplomacy under United Nations mechanisms.

In a statement on Saturday, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei said Nairobi was closely monitoring developments and maintaining communication with its diplomatic missions in the region.

“We are following with deep concern the evolving situation in the Middle East and are in close communication with our diplomatic Missions,” Sing’Oei said, calling on Kenyans in the region to exercise caution.

“We stand in solidarity with countries calling for de-escalation and a return to UN Charter-based mechanisms for resolving matters in dispute.”

The appeal comes amid rising tensions after reported Israeli and U.S. strikes on Iranian military-linked sites triggered threats of retaliation from Tehran, raising fears of a broader regional confrontation.

The Embassy of Kenya in Doha issued an advisory to Kenyans residing in the Qatari capital, urging calm and vigilance.

In a statement shared, the embassy confirmed it is closely monitoring the situation and remains in contact with Qatari authorities to stay updated on any developments that may affect residents.

“We urge the Kenyan community to remain calm, follow official guidance, and rely on verified government platforms for updates,” the mission said, emphasizing there is no cause for panic.

Kenyans in Doha have been encouraged to register through the embassy’s official website to help the mission maintain accurate records and provide timely assistance should the need arise.

The advisory follows heightened security alerts in the Gulf after the strikes and the possibility of retaliatory actions.

However, Qatar’s Interior Ministry has stated that conditions in the country remain stable and safe.

In the neighboring United Arab Emirates, authorities confirmed that one civilian was killed after debris from intercepted Iranian ballistic missiles fell in a residential area.

The UAE Ministry of Defence said its air defense systems intercepted a number of missiles launched toward the country, describing the response as highly effective.

However, falling debris caused material damage and resulted in the death of a civilian of Asian nationality.

The ministry condemned the attack as a “dangerous escalation and a cowardly act” targeting civilian areas and national institutions, calling it a blatant violation of sovereignty and international law.

It added that the security situation in the UAE remains stable and that authorities are monitoring developments around the clock.

Aviation Disruptions Across the Gulf

The escalating hostilities have disrupted air travel across the region, with several airlines suspending operations due to airspace closures.

Kenya Airways announced it had temporarily suspended flights to Dubai and Sharjah until further notice, citing the closure of UAE airspace.

The airline confirmed the cancellation of flights KQ310 and KQ305, along with associated cargo services.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is our overriding concern,” the airline said, apologizing for the inconvenience and assuring affected travelers of rebooking assistance.

Similarly, Qatar Airways suspended flights to and from Doha after Qatari airspace was closed over security concerns. The carrier said it is coordinating with authorities and has deployed additional ground staff to assist stranded passengers.

Broader Regional Tensions

Reports of explosions in several Iranian cities, including Tehran, followed the strikes, with Tehran vowing a response.

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that “major combat operations” were underway and sharply criticized Iran’s position in ongoing nuclear negotiations.

The confrontation echoes previous escalations that disrupted diplomatic efforts and heightened instability across the Gulf.