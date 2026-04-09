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Any US strike on Iran would likely send oil prices soaring and raise tensions for oil tankers passing by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz

Israel-Iran War

Iran announces alternative routes in Strait of Hormuz

The move comes as Iran has agreed to temporarily reopen the strait — a key oil shipping lane that typically handles one-fifth of global crude — as part of a two-week truce.

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TEHRAN, April 9 (Xinhua) — Iran on Thursday announced two alternative routes for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, citing risks from sea mines in parts of the vital waterway.

“All vessels intending to transit the Strait of Hormuz are advised to take alternative routes to ensure maritime safety and avoid potential sea mine hazards,” Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement carried by local media.

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The move comes as Iran has agreed to temporarily reopen the strait — a key oil shipping lane that typically handles one-fifth of global crude — as part of a two-week truce.

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