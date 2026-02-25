IEBC seeks qualified staff ahead of 30-day CVR campaign; sets March 4 deadline.

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 25 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has advertised temporary job opportunities to support its upcoming 30-day Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration exercise.

In a public notice on its social media platform, the Commission invited applications for the positions of ICT Clerks, Voter Registration Assistants and Clerks.

The successful applicants will be deployed across various registration centres at 144,000 Wards to facilitate the month-long voter listing exercise.

According to IEBC, ICT Clerks will be responsible for setting up, operating and troubleshooting voter registration kits, as well as ensuring secure transmission of data. Voter Registration Assistants will help capture biometric details of applicants and guide members of the public through the registration process.

The Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration drive, seeks to give eligible Kenyans an opportunity to register as voters or update their details.