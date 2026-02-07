Communication Workers Union backs govt push for postal reform

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 — The Communication Workers Union (CWU) has welcomed the government’s renewed push to reform the Postal Corporation of Kenya, emphasizing that the agenda must safeguard workers’ welfare and preserve the institution’s role as a key national service.

Speaking shortly after his election as Secretary General of the union during national elections at Tomboy Labour College on Saturday, Benson Okwaro said the postal service remains central to public service delivery and national identity, even as modernization efforts proceed.

“The Postal Corporation of Kenya is not just another institution; it is a symbol of government presence and service delivery in every part of the country, and its revival is critical for Kenya,” Okwaro said.

The union’s elections were conducted in accordance with the law, with delegates from 18 branches across the country participating.

All officials were elected unanimously and unopposed, reflecting members’ confidence in the union’s leadership.

Modernization

Okwaro acknowledged the government’s efforts to attract investors and modernize the postal sector but warned that restructuring must not compromise workers’ rights, particularly long-outstanding pension obligations.

“We appreciate the government’s intention to modernise postal services, but we are clear that workers must not lose their benefits in the process, especially pension dues that have remained unpaid for years,” he said.

Beyond the postal sector, Okwaro raised concerns about other public communication institutions, including Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) and Telkom Kenya, calling for faster reforms and investment in modern equipment.

He criticized past decisions to transfer key transmission infrastructure to private entities, which he said weakened Telkom Kenya’s market competitiveness.

“It does not make sense for Kenyans to invest in critical infrastructure only for public institutions to later pay private companies to use what was originally built with public funds,” he said.

Okwaro said the union would prioritize dialogue with the government and employers but would not hesitate to take action if negotiations fail to protect members’ rights.

The CWU represents employees in broadcasting, telecommunications, postal services, courier services, call centres, and the digital economy, including content moderators and digital creators.

Okwaro said expanding membership in emerging sectors will be a key focus of his five-year term.