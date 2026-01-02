Connect with us

County News

Pedestrian hit by debris from collapsed South C building stable in hospital

Police say a pedestrian injured by debris from a collapsed 16-storey building in South C, Nairobi, is stable as rescue teams search for possible trapped victims.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 2 — Police say a pedestrian who was struck by flying debris from a collapsed 16-storey building in Nairobi’s South C area is in stable condition at Mbagathi Hospital, as rescue teams continue efforts to establish whether more victims may be trapped under the rubble.

According to a police report filed at Akila Police Station in Lang’ata Sub-County, the incident occurred at around 4.30am along Muhoho Avenue when the building still under construction collapsed, sending debris into nearby properties and onto the roadway.

A taxi driver reported that debris from the collapse damaged his vehicle—a Toyota Vitz registration number KDM 045P—shattering the windscreen. Police officers rushed to the scene shortly after receiving the report at 5.18am.

“It was established that a 16-storey building under construction had indeed collapsed along Muhoho Avenue,” police said.

“Another victim of the falling debris was Gideon Kimanthi, who was rushed to Mbagathi Hospital and is in stable condition.”

NDMU response

Police said the National Disaster Management Unit (NDMU), under Operations Commander Dr Duncan Ochieng, is coordinating the emergency response at the site.

Rescue and recovery efforts are being supported by the Kenya Defence Forces disaster response team, the Nairobi County disaster response unit and the Kenya Red Cross.

Authorities said search operations are ongoing to determine whether there were individuals trapped inside the building at the time of the collapse, with a progress report expected as operations advance.

The collapse has once again put Nairobi’s construction safety standards under scrutiny, particularly concerns surrounding approval processes, supervision and enforcement of regulations governing high-rise developments.

In September 2023, a 10-storey residential building under construction collapsed along Mirema Drive in the Zimmerman area of Roysambu, damaging nearby structures. No casualties were reported, although preliminary investigations cited poor-quality structural concrete as a possible cause.

More recently, in October 2024, an eight-storey residential building in Kahawa West collapsed after it had been condemned for demolition. Tenants were in the process of being evacuated at the time, a move that helped minimise injuries.

More on Capital News

County News

Nairobi MP demands probe on South C building collapse citing failures

Babu Owino said the incident had exposed serious failures in oversight and enforcement, warning that alleged corruption within Nairobi City County was putting lives...

1 hour ago

County News

Cordon expanded around collapsed South C building amid fears over adjacent building

Authorities have widened the security cordon after a 16-storey building collapsed in South C, Nairobi, destabilising a neighbouring high-rise as rescue efforts continue.

1 hour ago

County News

Pedestrian injured in South C building collapse, search for missing guards on

A pedestrian was injured after a 16-storey building collapsed in South C, Nairobi. Police are searching for missing guards as investigations begin.

1 hour ago

County News

MCA Abbas Khalif blames City Hall failures for building collapse in South C

South C MCA Abass Khalif blames Nairobi City County negligence after a 16-storey building collapsed in South C.

2 hours ago

County News

South C building collapse: Sniffer dogs on site amid fears of trapped victims

Kileleshwa Member of County Assembly (MCA) Robert Alai subsequently claimed that at least two security guards and two Bolt drivers, along with their passengers,...

3 hours ago

County News

16-storey building under construction collapses in South C

Red Cross said the building collapsed in the early hours of Friday adding that a multi-agency team was on site.

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyans usher in 2026 with prayers, fireworks and renewed hope

Kenyans ushered in 2026 with prayer services, fireworks and renewed optimism as President Ruto described the year as a watershed moment.

1 day ago

Kenya

Kenya Red Cross Rallies Support for 500 Displaced Families in Narok Amid Festive Season

Additional support, including first aid and medical services, has been made available through medical camps set up by the Narok County Government.

December 25, 2025