Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

According to circulating accounts, a group of journalists allegedly negotiated a Sh1.5 million payoff to boycott the interview/Illustrated

Grapevine

Northern Kenya journalists in bribery storm after botched plot to kill an interview

Whispers of a Sh1.5 million payoff to stop Rigathi Gachagua’s interview have rocked Northern Kenya media circles after the plan collapsed and the journalists reportedly received only part of the money.

Published

The sudden collapse of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s much-hyped interview with journalists from Northern Kenya has sparked whispers of a botched cash-for-silence arrangement, leaving several media figures reportedly embarrassed and unpaid.

According to circulating accounts, a group of journalists allegedly negotiated a Sh1.5 million payoff to boycott the interview.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

They reportedly received Sh200,000 upfront as a “commitment fee,” with the balance promised upon the successful cancellation of the session. However, Gachagua’s team went ahead with a Plan B, and the interview proceeded regardless.

One journalist from Upper Eastern Kenya, seemingly unaware of the deal, arrived ready to participate, only to be ordered out after calls from politicians and station owners.

Meanwhile, the journalists who had agreed to the boycott are said to be scrambling to collect the remaining Sh1.3 million, with calls reportedly going unanswered.

Insiders have likened the debacle to invoicing for a building that was never constructed — a political twist on a failed contract.

The episode has become a talking point across WhatsApp groups and newsrooms, highlighting the increasingly fraught intersection of politics, money, and media.

If confirmed, the allegations would constitute a serious breach of the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) Code of Conduct for the Practice of Journalism, which prohibits journalists from accepting bribes, inducements, or any form of gratification that could compromise editorial independence, accuracy, and the public interest.

The Code requires journalists to maintain integrity, avoid conflicts of interest, and resist political or financial influence in the course of their work.

For now, the story stands as a cautionary tale: an interview that refused to die, a deal that collapsed, and a reminder of the ethical obligations that underpin journalism in Kenya.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

NCCK blasts police over Church teargassing, demands immediate prosecutions

NCCK demands prosecutions after police disrupted a church service in Nyeri, saying teargassing worshippers violates the Constitution and must stop.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘A government of criminals’: Maraga blasts Ruto after Othaya church chaos

Maraga demanded that President Ruto publicly apologise and ensure accountability for the officers involved.

6 hours ago

CHURCH & POLITICS

Chaos at Wairima ACK Church in Othaya after police fire teargas and live bullets during Gachagua’s visit

“William Ruto has sent a killer squad to kill us inside Wairima ACK Church, Othaya. We are marooned in the church, being attacked with...

22 hours ago

Kenya

Students leaders Pledge Voter Mobilisation After Meeting Gachagua

The student leaders on their part pledged to mobilise their fellow students across the country to register as voters and to offer themselves for...

2 days ago

Headlines

Waiguru says Mt Kenya Must Be Strategic Amid Political Realignments

The governor questioned the viability of emerging political movements linked to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, arguing that such formations lack both a clear...

3 days ago

ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

Mandera Governor denies Gachagua’s land grabbing claims

"The land matter he is referring to is in court, which limits my comments. I bought the said land in 2020 way before I...

3 days ago

Kenya

Maraga Signals Coalition Plans Ahead of Kenya 2027 General Election

Maraga said any future political cooperation would be based on values rather than convenience or power-sharing arrangements.

4 days ago

Kenya

‘We Don’t Need to Pave Our Schools, Our Sand is Fine’: Wajir Governor to Gachagua

Abdullahi explained that decades of marginalization and limited access to basic services have left regions like Wajir at a disadvantage.

4 days ago