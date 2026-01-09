Kilimani brothels exposed, Mosiria says they’re in Airbnb’s disguised as massage parlours

NAIROBI Kenya Jan 9 – A senior Nairobi County official has sparked a public debate after exposing what he says is a growing network of illegal brothels operating under the guise of professional massage services in residential estates, particularly in Kilimani.

Geoffrey Mosiria, the Chief Officer for Citizen Engagement and Customer Service in Nairobi County Government, shared a video online showing how the establishments operate — from roadside advertising to covert coordination through phone calls.

According to Mosiria, the businesses advertise using billboards with sexualised images of women, bearing only the word “massage” and a phone number. He says the signage is usually erected at night and lacks approval or licensing from the county government.

“Most of the massage signages you see in Kilimani and other parts of the city, especially those with graphics that suggest sexuality and only display a phone number, are illegal,” Mosiria said.

Airbnbs Used to Run Prostitution Rings

Mosiria revealed that once a potential client calls the number displayed on the billboard, they are directed to an Airbnb apartment within residential neighbourhoods, where the illegal services are offered.

In the video he posted, Mosiria is seen telephoning some of the numbers, with a woman on the other end giving directions to the apartment and discussing prices. During the call, the woman makes reference to sexual services, including what she calls a “happy ending.”

Mosiria said the practice has turned many residential estates into covert prostitution hubs, making it difficult for neighbours and authorities to detect the activity.

Warning Over Extortion and Hidden Cameras

Beyond the illegal nature of the businesses, Mosiria issued a stark warning to men engaging the services, claiming that some clients are secretly recorded using hidden cameras.

He alleged that the footage is later used to extort money, with threats that the videos will be shared publicly if payment is not made.

“In the process of engaging in these illegal activities, many men are secretly recorded and later blackmailed,” he warned.

Appeal to Families and the Public

In a controversial appeal, Mosiria urged married women to be vigilant, saying the secretive visits to Airbnbs have contributed to broken families and domestic strife.

“This is how many marriages break up — through secrecy, deception and involvement in illegal activities,” he said.

Call for Public Vigilance and Enforcement

Mosiria said his decision to publicly expose the issue was driven by his responsibility to protect residents, families and communities, even as he acknowledged the sensitivity of the subject.

“No leader may have the courage to condemn these acts, but as the officer tasked with communication and citizen engagement, I believe this is the right time to expose this rot in society,” he said.

The Nairobi County Government has not yet announced specific enforcement measures, but Mosiria urged residents to report suspicious massage signages and unlicensed commercial activities operating within residential estates.