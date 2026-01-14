KEPSA Commends U.S. Congress on Passing the AGOA Extension Act

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 14 – The Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) has commended the United States Congress for passing the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) Extension Act for three years.

Subsequently, Congress has moved the current deadline for duty-free treatment to December 31, 2028, with the number of African countries eligible under the program increasing from 21 to 24.

“We welcome this move by the U.S. Congress and appreciate its continued commitment to strengthening U.S.–Africa trade relations. The industry remains committed to working with the Kenyan and U.S. governments to leverage AGOA fully and to advance long-term, sustainable trade frameworks that will support economic transformation for both countries beyond the three years,” said Carole Kariuki, KEPSA CEO.

This positive outcome comes after an intensified, coordinated advocacy campaign involving the Government of Kenya, the private sector led by KEPSA, and regional partners to renew AGOA after its previous deadline expired on September 30, 2025.

The apex body of the private sector in Kenya, also recognised the tireless efforts of all stakeholders who engaged policymakers to highlight the role of AGOA in promoting inclusive growth, decent jobs, and economic stability.

The extension, if passed by the Senate and the President, will safeguard over 65,000 Kenyan jobs, particularly in the apparel, textile, agribusiness, and manufacturing sectors that rely heavily on preferential access to the U.S. market. It will also ensure investor confidence and deepen U.S.-Kenya ties beyond the Act.

“Further, we are in discussions on a bilateral trade agreement that will cover other key sectors, and cement Kenya’s long-standing partnership with the United States,” said Trade and Industry CS Lee Kinyanjui.

In 2024, Kenya exported $470 million worth of apparel to the U.S. For America, AGOA saves $200–250 million annually on consumer costs for products like jeans and uniforms, promotes stability in Sub-Saharan Africa by reducing conflict and extremism, and creates jobs in logistics, retail, and distribution of African imports.