Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo/MINA/FILE

BOTTOM-UP

Govt and KEPSA join forces to promote civic responsibility in security management

Speaking during the Ministerial Stakeholder Forum between Ministry of Interior and National Administration and Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA), PS Omollo urged citizens of Kenya to reflect on their civic responsibilities, embrace a sense of ownership in national security, and actively take their rightful place in safeguarding the nation.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 15-The Government through the Ministry of Interior and National Administration has raised concerns over the waning sense of civic responsibility and public participation in the management of security.

Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration, Raymond Omollo, noted that the ripple effect of citizens lowering their guard and disregarding basic safety norms continues to work to the detriment of national security and public order.

 “We are deeply concerned about the feeble security culture among citizens. From disregarding safety protocols at public events to disruptions during protests, these behaviors put lives and livelihoods at risk,” he said.

With SMEs, in particular, suffering the brunt of looting and destruction, the PS emphasized the need to ignite public interest, participation, and cooperation in intelligence and information-sharing with security agencies, adding that “there’s urgent work to be done to build a culture of public order and personal responsibility.”

The meeting with KEPSA sought to establish a formal collaboration framework that brings together private sector players and citizens in promoting safety and stability across the country. The partnership between the two has evolved from a reactive crisis-response mechanism to a strategic alliance driving national security, stability, and reform.

KEPSA has been instrumental in major national milestones – from contributing to the 2010 Constitution and spearheading the Mkenya Daima campaign that safeguarded peace during elections, KEPSA has also been on the forefront on matters drought and disaster response efforts, reinforcing how private sector collaboration strengthens national resilience.

 PS Omollo affirmed the government’s commitment to building on these successes to advance shared national priorities.

 He said, “We recognize the importance of working together with the Private Sector to ensure the safety and well-being of all citizens. The Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA) is finalizing key regulations to strengthen the private security industry. A professional and well-regulated sector is essential to national security.”

 According to KEPSA’s Security Sector Board Chairperson, Annette Kimitei, the partnership is now expanding into new priority areas including police reforms, cybersecurity, private security sector regulation, and emerging technologies.

With over 842 million cyber threat attempts recorded in October 2025 and a growing need for modern security infrastructure, KEPSA’s involvement will be vital in advancing real-time threat intelligence, disaster preparedness, and community-based climate initiatives.

“We value our longstanding collaboration with the Ministry of Interior. As private businesses, we are committed to hiring qualified and professional security managers who can support a safe business environment,” she added.

 Kimitei further noted that as Kenya prepares for international events such as AFCON, there is an urgent need to learn from past challenges during CHAN and strengthen public discipline.

“We’re seeing a trend where youth occupy stadiums and events without regard for protocols or ticketing. This growing ‘occupy culture’ poses a real risk to public safety and the growth of sports and entertainment as key pillars of the creative economy,” she observed.

 The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to continue investing in partnerships and collaborative frameworks with private sector players, civil society, and community organizations as part of the progressive reforms in the security sector.

