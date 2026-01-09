Connect with us

EDUCATION

How to access your 2025 KCSE results as SMS service scrapped

Candidates will now access their results exclusively online through the KNEC website.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 9 – The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) on Friday released the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results, marking a departure from past practice by scrapping the SMS results-checking system.

“Individual 2025 KCSE candidates’ examination results will be accessed online through a link on the KNEC website or directly via https://results.knec.ac.ke/,” Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba said.

To view the results, candidates will be required to enter their index number and one of their registered names, accept the privacy and access notice, and then proceed to search.

The results became available immediately after their official release by the Cabinet Secretary, who announced them at AIC Chebisas High School in Eldoret. KNEC said candidates would initially view provisional results once the announcement was made.

KNEC’s chief executive officer said all queries relating to the results must be submitted through heads of institutions within 30 days of the release.

“Queries lodged after 30 days will attract a fee. Congratulations to all the candidates,” he said.

In a move aimed at addressing long-standing complaints over withheld certificates due to unpaid school fees, the Ministry of Education has introduced a new collection system under which candidates will obtain their KCSE certificates from sub-county education offices instead of their former schools.

A total of 993,000 candidates sat the national examination across centres countrywide last year.

The 2025 KCSE examinations were administered between October 21 and November 14, 2025, involving more than 110,000 personnel, including centre managers, supervisors, invigilators and officers from the Ministries of Education and Interior.

The Cabinet Secretary praised the discipline of the examination officials, noting that many reported to examination containers as early as 4am or 5am each day to ensure timely distribution of materials nationwide.

