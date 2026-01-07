Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Headlines

Abdullswamad urges Coast Region to back President Ruto re-election in 2027

“I am asking my fellow people of the Coast here, following Baba’s example: should we say ‘Ruto Tosha’ just as he once said ‘Kibaki Tosha’, or should we join those on the other side who are based on tribe? And I ask the others: give me an alternative,” the Mombasa Governor.

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya Jan 1 – ODM Deputy Party Leader and Mombasa Governor Abdullswamad Sharrif Nassir has assured residents that the Coast region remains united and focused as it consults on its political direction ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during the Coastal Salute event in Kikambala, Kilifi County, Nassir said Coast leaders are engaging in sober and respectful consultations, guided by the interests of the people of the region.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Mombasa Governor reaffirmed that his political stand remains within the broad-based government framework associated with the late ODM party leader Raila Odinga, noting that this is the political path Odinga left for party supporters and partners.

“Raila Odinga taught us how to live with your colleagues and form agreements; CORD, Azimio and NASA were lessons we were taught by Baba. I am asking my fellow people of the Coast here, following Baba’s example: should we say ‘Ruto Tosha’ just as he once said ‘Kibaki Tosha’, or should we join those on the other side who are based on tribe? And I ask the others: give me an alternative,” the Mombasa Governor.

He praised leaders for maintaining unity and maturity, singling out Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Ali Joho for his role in anchoring cohesion across the Coast.

Nassir emphasized that any future political engagement must be based on ODM values, including respect for devolution, transparent governance, accountability, and listening to the voice of the people.

The Mombasa Governor concluded by saying unity remains the Coast’s greatest strength, assuring residents that consultations will continue in a way that promotes stability, development, and the long-term interests of the region.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

DRUG TRAFFICKING

Eight KDF soldiers charged over drug trafficking as DPP opposes bond

Prosecution told court the suspects were found in possession of varying quantities of methamphetamine, with individual and joint charges reflecting the scale and sophistication...

22 minutes ago

Kenya

Kalonzo defends Gachagua over BBS mall US fraud claims

“We want criminals exposed, but Somalis and every other Kenyan who is not a criminal should not be attacked or feared,” Kalonzo said.

52 minutes ago

Kenya

President Ruto chairs meeting to Accelerate National Fight Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse

The meeting, held in line with priorities set in the President’s New Year Address, focused on accelerating legal, institutional, and operational measures to curb...

2 hours ago

EDUCATION

How to Apply for KMTC Courses as KUCCPS Opens March 2026 Intake

Applicants can log into the KUCCPS online application portal at students.kuccps.ac.ke to select programmes based on eligibility and meeting minimum entry requirements.

3 hours ago

EDUCATION

How CBE is affecting education costs for Kenyan families

The former Kakamega County Education Board member highlighted that the burden of CBE has shifted heavily to households, both financially and academically.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Nine Arrested in ID Fraud Case: Five NRB Officers, Two Foreigners Among Suspects

Two foreigners were also arrested: Mauris Havyarimana, a Burundian, and Victor Kamanda, a Rwandese.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Oburu Oginga Holds Talks With Sifuna as ODM Moves to Resolve Internal Leadership Dispute

The two met at Oburu’s office in Nairobi, hours after a petition seeking the removal of Sifuna, sponsored by Migori Senator Eddy Oketch, was...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Two Lionesses Spotted Outside Nairobi National Park in Kitengela as KWS Launches Relocation Operation

KWS confirmed that ranger teams were already on the ground managing the situation, with veterinary officers en route to safely dart, capture and relocate...

4 hours ago