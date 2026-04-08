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Indian Naval Ship Trikand docks in Mombasa to boost India–Kenya maritime and defence ties

The Indian High Commission in Nairobi said the mission aligns with India’s MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) initiative, which seeks to strengthen maritime partnerships across the region

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8— Indian Naval Ship (INS) Trikand, a guided-missile frigate of the Indian Navy, arrived at Mombasa Port on Tuesday for a four-day port call, signaling growing defence and maritime cooperation between India and Kenya.

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The visit, running from April 7 to 10, forms part of INS Trikand’s operational deployment in the Western Indian Ocean Region and is accompanied by Vice Admiral K. Swaminathan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of India’s Western Naval Command.

The Indian High Commission in Nairobi said the mission aligns with India’s MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) initiative, which seeks to strengthen maritime partnerships across the region.

“During the port call, the ship’s crew is engaging in a range of professional exchanges and interactions with the Kenya Navy, aimed at enhancing interoperability and sharing best practices,” India High Commission in Nairobi said.

During the port call, India handed over a 1.5 Tesla MRI machine to the Kenya Defence Forces under a Quick Impact Project, along with 100 INSAS rifles and 50,000 rounds of ammunition.

 A Passage Exercise (PASSEX) between INS Trikand and a Kenya Navy vessel is scheduled before the visit concludes.

Vice Admiral Swaminathan and Indian envoy in Kenya Adarsh Swaika held meetings with the Chief of the Defence Forces of Kenya, General Charles Kahariri, and Principal Secretary for Defence, Patrick Mariru, to discuss bilateral defence cooperation, capacity building, and training exchanges.

 In Mombasa, the Vice Admiral also met Major General Paul Otieno, Commander of the Kenya Navy, to explore further maritime collaboration in the Western Indian Ocean Region.

A Deck Reception aboard INS Trikand brought together senior Kenyan officials, including Major General Otieno, deputy governors from Kilifi and Taita Taveta counties, members of the diplomatic corps, and representatives of the Indian diaspora.

The event celebrated India–Kenya maritime and cultural linkages and highlighted the shared commitment to regional peace, stability, and security.

Officials emphasized that the visit reinforces the deepening India–Kenya defence partnership and reflects a shared vision for a secure and prosperous Western Indian Ocean.

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