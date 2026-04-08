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Ol Kalou MP Funeral Programme

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All Set for Late MP David Kiaraho Memorial at Nyandarua University Grounds

Ad-Hoc Committee overseeing the funeral arrangements, chaired by Kinangop MP Kwenya Thuku, confirmed that all is set for the event, which is expected to be attended by the Head of State alongside other national and local leaders.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 8 – A memorial service for the late Ol Kalou Member of Parliament David Kiaraho is set to be held today at the proposed Nyandarua University grounds.

Ad-Hoc Committee overseeing the funeral arrangements, chaired by Kinangop MP Kwenya Thuku, confirmed that all is set for the event, which is expected to be attended by the Head of State alongside other national and local leaders.

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President William Ruto and DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua will share a podium for the first time since he was impeached in October 2024.

Speaking on Tuesday when he condoled with the family of the late Kiaraho at his home, Gachagua eulogized the MP as a peaceful and amiable man.

He recalled that he had the privilege to serve with Kiaraho in the 11th parliament and we served in the same departmental committee.

The body of the late MP will be flown to the venue this morning, with thousands of mourners expected to attend the service and stand with the family during this period of grief.

After today’s memorial, the body will be flown back to Nairobi ahead of another service scheduled for Thursday at St. Andrew’s Church.

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