Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

crime

Teenager stabbed to death in love triangle dispute in Bungoma

Preliminary investigations indicate that Joseph had left home at around 6:00 pm in the company of his nephew, heading to Kewa Village to meet his girlfriend.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 16-Police in Bungoma County have launched a manhunt for a suspect who fled after fatally stabbing a 19-year-old man during a confrontation allegedly sparked by a romantic dispute.

The incident, recorded under Occurrence Book (OB) 02 of December 14, 2025, was reported at Misikhu Police Station in Webuye East Sub-County.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to police, the deceased, identified as Joseph Wafula, was attacked on the evening of December 13 in Kewa Village.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Joseph had left home at around 6:00 pm in the company of his nephew, Joshua Wamalwa, 20, heading to Kewa Village to meet his girlfriend, identified as Purity.

Upon arrival, they reportedly found Purity standing by the roadside with another man, later identified as Sammy.

A confrontation ensued after Joseph questioned Sammy about talking to his girlfriend.

“Sammy then removed a knife from his trouser and stabbed Joseph on the left hip and the left thigh and he fell down while bleeding profusely,” police said.

In a desperate attempt to save his life, Joshua borrowed a mobile phone and contacted the deceased’s mother, Penina Munguti, who rushed to the scene and took her son to Lugulu Hospital. However, Joseph succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Officers visited the scene of the incident, and the body was later transferred to Lugulu Hospital Mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination.

The suspect reportedly fled immediately after the attack.

Police said efforts to trace and arrest him are ongoing, with the case now being handled by the Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer (SCCIO) in Webuye.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Headlines

DCI zeroes in on Jirongo’s final 45 seconds before fatal crash

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), CCTV cameras at Eagol Petrol Station show Jirongo driving into the station at 2:18:40 a.m., briefly...

3 minutes ago

BOTTOM-UP

Ruto says JKIA Modernisation and New Airport Construction to Beginin January 2026

"I want everybody to know that the expansion of and the development of a new airport is also going to happen next year. We...

31 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Tragedy in Migori as 15-year-old pupil dies by suicide after being denied permission to go to church

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 16-Police in Migori are investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy who died by suicide at his family home following a...

2 hours ago

crime

Police officer kills civilian, then takes own life in suspected love triangle in Laikipia

Preliminary investigations indicate that PC Mwangi, who was on official duty and armed with a G3 rifle, left his post at approximately 2:20 pm...

3 hours ago

JOBS

PSC advertises hundreds of Public Service jobs in major ministries

Kenyans seeking stable government jobs have a chance as the PSC opens new vacancies across key ministries and departments.

3 hours ago

crime

Family Blocks Autopsy After Toddler Drowns in Kisumu

Preliminary accounts from neighbours indicated that the toddler is believed to have wandered from the homestead to the nearby pool, where she accidentally fell...

4 hours ago

Kenya

KWS revives bus shuttle services to national parks for holidays, weekends

Kenyans can now visit major national parks with ease this festive season after KWS reintroduced its bus shuttle services under the Jiachilie campaign.

4 hours ago

crime

IPOA issues update into mysterious death of a suspect in Kawangware police cell

NAIROBI, Kenya Tue 16 – The Independent Policing Oversight Authority is urging against speculation over circunstances that led to the death of a suspect...

6 hours ago