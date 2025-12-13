Connect with us

ICT CS Eliud Owalo.

Race to inherit Raila’s politically distracts Luo Nyanza from development, says Owalo

Owalo said the growing talk about who should “inherit” the region politically amounted to retrogressive hero-worship that distracts leaders from addressing unemployment, poverty, and poor infrastructure.

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 13 – Politicians in Luo Nyanza have been cautioned against reigniting succession and kingpinship debates.

The Deputy Chief of Staff in the Executive Office of the President Eliud Owalo instead urged leaders to shift their attention to economic renewal, service delivery, and completion of stalled development projects.

Owalo said the growing talk about who should “inherit” the region politically amounted to retrogressive hero-worship that distracts leaders from addressing unemployment, poverty, and poor infrastructure.

“The real test of leadership in this phase of Nyanza’s politics is not coronations or roadside anointments, but the ability to deliver jobs, investments, infrastructure and services to ordinary households,” he said.

The Presidential Deputy Chief of Staff spoke in Kisumu during Day Three of a multi-agency oversight tour of national government projects in the region, which he is leading in his capacity as Deputy Chief of Staff for Delivery and Government Efficiency.

Owalo told residents to judge leaders by measurable results rather than political slogans as the country heads towards the 2027 General Election, warning that politicians obsessed with succession politics while key projects stall risk losing public trust.

He said Nyanza had already achieved political and constitutional milestones, adding that the next “liberation” must be economic.

Owalo urged voters to back leaders with proven development records rather than those seeking coronation as ethnic kingpins.

