Ruto to make historic address at Nairobi County Assembly

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 8 – President William Ruto is set to make a historic address to the Nairobi County Assembly this Thursday.

President Ruto’s address is expected to provide a comprehensive update, on the implementation of the 80 billion Shillings cooperation agreement signed in February, between the national government and Nairobi County under Governor Sakaja Johnson.

The forthcoming address will be the first time a sitting President formally addresses a County Assembly, underscoring the significance of the partnership between the two levels of government in driving urban transformation.

The landmark partnership is aimed at accelerating major urban transformation projects across the capital.

The cooperation framework includes several major infrastructure and environmental initiatives, among the expansion and upgrading of drainage systems to curb recurring flooding in Nairobi, end-to-end solid waste management and recycling initiatives, street lighting improvements across residential estates, recarpeting and upgrading of major roads and highways and the ongoing Nairobi River regeneration programme.

Governor Sakaja, who chairs the implementation committee, recently led a delegation to State House to present a progress report on the projects. Officials say the initiatives are expected to be implemented over a 24-month period.

The high-level meeting also focused on inter-agency coordination between county and national government security teams, including police commanders and administrative officers, to ensure tight security during the presidential visit.

Authorities emphasised the importance of seamless protocol arrangements, given the historic nature of the address and the expected turnout of senior officials and stakeholders.

The upcoming address marks a significant milestone in Nairobi’s governance history, underscoring strengthened collaboration between national and county governments in delivering urban development projects.

Officials say the event will also serve as a key progress update on Nairobi’s transformation agenda under the current cooperation framework.