PSC begins interviews for 7,000 slots in 8th Public Service internship cohort

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 1 – The Public Service Commission (PSC) has officially kicked off a massive recruitment drive for the 8th Cohort of the Public Service Internship Programme (PSIP), which aims to place 7,000 unemployed university graduates across the public sector.

The week-long selection interviews began today, December 1, 2025, following a rigorous shortlisting process.

Out of 35,659 applicants, a competitive pool of 13,117 candidates was selected to proceed to the interview stage, which will run until December 6, 2025.

Successful candidates are expected to be deployed in January 2026 to various government ministries, state departments, and agencies, where they will begin their one-year paid internship, a programme designed to bridge the gap between academia and professional life.

Diversity and accessibility

The PSC has decentralised the recruitment process, deploying panels to 13 regional centres across the Western, Nyanza, Coast, Rift Valley, North Eastern, Eastern, Nairobi, and Central regions.

According to PSC Chief Executive Officer Paul Famba, this grassroots approach affirms the Commission’s commitment to diversity, equity, inclusivity, and ensuring that the “face of Kenya” is reflected in the final selection, consistent with the constitutional principles outlined in Article 232.

“The Commission is committed to providing young Kenyans with structured internship opportunities that enhance employability, build technical capability, and deepen understanding of public service operations,” the PSC said in a statement.

Fairness and transparency

The recruitment exercise is being conducted under strict adherence to the highest standards of professionalism, fairness, merit, transparency, and equal opportunity, as mandated by the Public Service Commission Act, 2017.

Shortlisted candidates have been notified via official SMS alerts and advised to check their Jobs Portal accounts for detailed interview instructions.

They are required to appear in person with their original National ID card, academic certificates, and other necessary documents. The PSC has also made provisions for telephone interviews for applicants in far-flung areas, to accommodate those facing major logistical challenges.

The Commission has further warned candidates that the recruitment process is entirely free of charge and cautioned them against fraudsters seeking to solicit money under the guise of influencing appointments.