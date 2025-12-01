Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Top stories

PSC begins interviews for 7,000 slots in 8th Public Service internship cohort

Out of 35,659 applicants, a competitive pool of 13,117 candidates was selected to proceed to the interview stage, which will run until December 6, 2025.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 1 – The Public Service Commission (PSC) has officially kicked off a massive recruitment drive for the 8th Cohort of the Public Service Internship Programme (PSIP), which aims to place 7,000 unemployed university graduates across the public sector.

The week-long selection interviews began today, December 1, 2025, following a rigorous shortlisting process.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Out of 35,659 applicants, a competitive pool of 13,117 candidates was selected to proceed to the interview stage, which will run until December 6, 2025.

Successful candidates are expected to be deployed in January 2026 to various government ministries, state departments, and agencies, where they will begin their one-year paid internship, a programme designed to bridge the gap between academia and professional life.

Diversity and accessibility

The PSC has decentralised the recruitment process, deploying panels to 13 regional centres across the Western, Nyanza, Coast, Rift Valley, North Eastern, Eastern, Nairobi, and Central regions.

According to PSC Chief Executive Officer Paul Famba, this grassroots approach affirms the Commission’s commitment to diversity, equity, inclusivity, and ensuring that the “face of Kenya” is reflected in the final selection, consistent with the constitutional principles outlined in Article 232.

“The Commission is committed to providing young Kenyans with structured internship opportunities that enhance employability, build technical capability, and deepen understanding of public service operations,” the PSC said in a statement.

Fairness and transparency

The recruitment exercise is being conducted under strict adherence to the highest standards of professionalism, fairness, merit, transparency, and equal opportunity, as mandated by the Public Service Commission Act, 2017.

Shortlisted candidates have been notified via official SMS alerts and advised to check their Jobs Portal accounts for detailed interview instructions.

They are required to appear in person with their original National ID card, academic certificates, and other necessary documents. The PSC has also made provisions for telephone interviews for applicants in far-flung areas, to accommodate those facing major logistical challenges.

The Commission has further warned candidates that the recruitment process is entirely free of charge and cautioned them against fraudsters seeking to solicit money under the guise of influencing appointments.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Headlines

Former Magarini MP Michael Kingi Begins Six-Year SRC Term

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 1-Former Magarini MP Michael Kingi, the brother of Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, has been sworn in as the Commissioner of the...

1 hour ago

Top stories

EACC Probes Alleged Multimillion-Shilling Bribery Ring at KIHBT Kisii Campus

According to preliminary findings, two instructors, Philip Dawa and Fidel Omondi, are suspected of coordinating the bribery scheme.

1 hour ago

County News

Magwanga Condemns Illegal Locking of Homa Bay County Offices, Calls on Governor Wanga to Act

He accused unnamed political actors of weaponizing administrative processes to settle political scores at the expense of service delivery.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto directs IG Kanja to clamp down on hooliganism, vows strict legal action against perpetrators

The directive came as he presided over the graduation of 5,982 National Government Administration Officers, including chiefs and assistant chiefs, on Monday.

4 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto urges chiefs to help identify criminals as 5,892 NGAOs graduate

President Ruto highlighted the findings of the recently released Jukwaa la Usalama Report, which captures citizens’ perspectives on security, governance, and community well-being.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wanga Strips Deputy Magwanga of Cabinet Role as as Rift Deepens After Kasipul By-Election

The fallout between the county’s top leaders intensified in the wake of the recent Kasipul constituency by-election.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC arrests Labour Ministry Officials at JKIA Over alleged extortion scheme

According to EACC, agents were being forced to pay Sh500 per worker to the officials manning the Labour Ministry booth at the airport.

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Woman in Kilimani pushes boyfriend to his death from 14th floor apartment

Following the incident, the woman slept until she was woken up by her neighbors and police.

7 hours ago