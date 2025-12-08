Sh22.9bn illicit wealth traced, Sh3.4bn recovered: EACC Anti-Corruption Report in numbers

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has recorded one of its strongest years yet in the fight against graft.
Key achievements from the 2024/2025 financial year include:
Corruption Reporting and Investigations
- 4,183 corruption reports processed
- 1,846 cases taken up for investigation
- 838 active investigations ongoing
- 175 case files forwarded to the ODPP
Asset Recovery and Protection
- Sh22.9 billion in suspected corrupt assets traced
- Sh3.4 billion recovered
- Sh2.685 billion preserved to prevent disposal
- 79 asset recovery suits filed, worth Sh4.8 billion
Preventive Measures
- 14 proactive investigations conducted
- 166 integrity tests carried out
- Sh16.5 billion in potential public losses averted
Court Outcomes
- 54 corruption and economic crime cases concluded
- 33 convictions
- 15 acquittals
- 6 withdrawals
Public Engagement and Education
- 93,000 citizens sensitized through community outreach
- 128,010 learners reached in 742 schools
- 349 Corruption Prevention Committee members trained