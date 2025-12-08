Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EACC headquarters/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Sh22.9bn illicit wealth traced, Sh3.4bn recovered: EACC Anti-Corruption Report in numbers

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) reports key achievements in 2024/2025, including Sh22.9bn in suspected corrupt assets traced, Sh3.4bn recovered, 4,183 corruption reports processed, and Sh16.5bn in potential losses prevented.

Published

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has recorded one of its strongest years yet in the fight against graft.

Key achievements from the 2024/2025 financial year include:

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Corruption Reporting and Investigations

  • 4,183 corruption reports processed
  • 1,846 cases taken up for investigation
  • 838 active investigations ongoing
  • 175 case files forwarded to the ODPP

Asset Recovery and Protection

  • Sh22.9 billion in suspected corrupt assets traced
  • Sh3.4 billion recovered
  • Sh2.685 billion preserved to prevent disposal
  • 79 asset recovery suits filed, worth Sh4.8 billion

Preventive Measures

  • 14 proactive investigations conducted
  • 166 integrity tests carried out
  • Sh16.5 billion in potential public losses averted

Court Outcomes

  • 54 corruption and economic crime cases concluded
  • 33 convictions
  • 15 acquittals
  • 6 withdrawals

Public Engagement and Education

  • 93,000 citizens sensitized through community outreach
  • 128,010 learners reached in 742 schools
  • 349 Corruption Prevention Committee members trained

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC targets mega projects, service centres in proactive anti-graft war

EACC CEO Abdi Mohamud announces intensified surveillance of capital-intensive projects, expanded crackdowns on bribery, and stronger asset recovery after tracing Sh22.9bn, recovering Sh3.4bn and...

53 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Oginde says threats by powerful forces undermining anti-graft campaign

EACC Chairperson David Oginde warns that weak enforcement of Chapter Six, witness interference and institutional silos threaten Kenya’s anti-graft fight, even as the Commission...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC recovers Sh3.4bn out of Sh22.9bn graft proceeds traced in 12 months

EACC reports recovering Sh3.4bn out of Sh22.9bn graft proceeds traced in the year ending June, with proactive investigations preventing a Sh16.5bn loss as corruption...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC bags Financial Reporting Award after earning clean audit

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has been honoured with a FiRe Award for excellence in financial reporting, days after receiving a clean audit opinion...

22 hours ago

Sustainability Watch

Maasai Morans swap spears for footballs in fight to protect lions

The Maasai Football League in Amboseli is transforming young Maasai morans’ attitudes, reducing lion hunting, and promoting wildlife conservation while fostering local sporting talent.

1 day ago

ROAD CARNAGE

7 dead as PSV van collides with a truck near Voi town

Seven people have died in a head-on collision between a PSV and a truck along the Nairobi–Mombasa Highway in Miasenyi, near Voi town, with...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

4 suspects behind fake tenders arrested in Kitui after Sh105,000 fraud

DCI detectives in Kitui have arrested four suspects accused of running a fake Kenya Prisons tender scam that defrauded a businessman of Sh105,000. Officers...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki roots for cultural diversity to foster unity

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki calls on Kenyans to use cultural diversity to promote unity and development during the Marsabit Lake Turkana Cultural Festival in...

2 days ago