Sh22.9bn illicit wealth traced, Sh3.4bn recovered: EACC Anti-Corruption Report in numbers

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has recorded one of its strongest years yet in the fight against graft.

Key achievements from the 2024/2025 financial year include:

Corruption Reporting and Investigations

4,183 corruption reports processed

1,846 cases taken up for investigation

838 active investigations ongoing

175 case files forwarded to the ODPP

Asset Recovery and Protection

Sh22.9 billion in suspected corrupt assets traced

Sh3.4 billion recovered

Sh2.685 billion preserved to prevent disposal

79 asset recovery suits filed, worth Sh4.8 billion

Preventive Measures

14 proactive investigations conducted

166 integrity tests carried out

Sh16.5 billion in potential public losses averted

Court Outcomes

54 corruption and economic crime cases concluded

33 convictions

15 acquittals

6 withdrawals

Public Engagement and Education