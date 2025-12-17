Cryus Jirongo died of Blunt Force Trauma, Family pathologist Says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 17-Former Lugari legislator Cyrus Jirongo died from severe blunt force trauma sustained in the high-impact road crash he was involved in according to findings released by a pathologist representing his family.

Speaking after post-mortem examination, Dr. Joseph Ndung’u said the body of the late Jirongo bore extensive injuries consistent with a violent collision.

“We examined the body and noted multiple injuries,” Dr. Ndung’u said. “There were fractures of the right hand, fractures of both lower limbs, and a severe crush injury to the chest with multiple rib fractures.”

He added that the chest injuries were catastrophic, involving perforation of the heart and rupture of major blood vessels connected to it. There was also massive internal bleeding into the chest cavity.

Further examination revealed crush injuries to the abdomen, including a ruptured liver and bleeding into the abdominal cavity, as well as a transection of the spinal cord at the thoracic level.

“Based on our findings, we formed the opinion that the late Cyrus Jirongo died as a result of crash injuries to the chest, abdomen, and spine due to blunt force trauma,” Dr. Ndung’u concluded.

Jirongo, 64, died in the early hours of December 13, 2025, after his vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with a Climax Company Ltd passenger bus along the Nakuru–Naivasha Highway. Preliminary police reports indicate that he died at the scene.

As questions continue to swirl around the circumstances of the fatal crash, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Tuesday announced it would question individuals who last interacted with the former MP on the night of his death.

According to the DCI, detectives are reconstructing Jirongo’s movements in the hours leading up to the accident. This includes recording statements from people who attended a meeting with him at Karen Oasis Bar and Restaurant in Nairobi.

“Investigations are ongoing, with the forensic team scheduled to revisit the scene for further analysis,” the DCI said in a statement. “Detectives are examining Hon. Jirongo’s movements prior to the accident, including recording statements from individuals he interacted with on the night in question.”

Investigators have also retrieved CCTV footage from the Eagol Petrol Station near the crash site. The footage shows Jirongo entering the station at 2:18 a.m., briefly stopping at the exit, and then turning back towards Nairobi moments before the collision, which occurred at about 2:19 a.m.

The passenger bus involved in the crash was being driven by 52-year-old Tyrus Kamau Githinji and was travelling from Nairobi to Busia. Githinji has been released on cash bail and is expected to report to the Naivasha Traffic Base on December 22 as investigations continue.

Detectives are also reviewing additional CCTV footage, recording statements from passengers who were aboard the bus, and interviewing witnesses, including the petrol station’s night guard and fuel attendant. Once complete, a comprehensive investigation file will be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for further advice.

The intensified probe follows pressure from Jirongo’s funeral committee, chaired by former Westlands MP Fred Gumo, which has publicly demanded clarity on the former lawmaker’s final movements. The committee has questioned why Jirongo, who was reportedly travelling from Karen to Gigiri, ended up in Naivasha, where the fatal crash occurred.

“We are demanding answers. The family is demanding answers,” Gumo said, calling for a detailed and transparent explanation from investigators.

Cyrus Jirongo was a prominent businessman and political figure who rose to national prominence in the early 1990s as the leader of Youth for KANU ’92. He later served as Lugari MP and held a Cabinet position.

The DCI has assured the public that investigations into his death will be thorough, impartial, and conducted in strict accordance with the Constitution and the rule of law.