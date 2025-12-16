DCI zeroes in on Jirongo’s final 45 seconds before fatal crash

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 16 — Investigators are reconstructing the final 40 seconds before the death of former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo, after CCTV footage revealed his last movements moments before a fatal head-on collision along the Nakuru–Naivasha Highway.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), CCTV cameras at Eagol Petrol Station show Jirongo driving into the station at 2:18:40 a.m., briefly stopping at the exit, making a sudden right turn back toward Nairobi at 2:19:19 a.m., and being struck by a Climax Company Ltd passenger bus just six seconds later, at 2:19:25 a.m.

The violent impact pushed Jirongo’s Mercedes-Benz approximately 25 metres from the point of collision, while the bus came to a halt about 50 metres away. Jirongo, 64, died at the scene from severe head injuries.

In light of the new timeline, the DCI says detectives will question individuals who interacted with Jirongo in the hours leading up to the crash, as they seek to establish why he deviated from his expected route.

“Detectives are examining Hon. Jirongo’s movements prior to the accident, including recording statements from individuals he interacted with on the night in question,” the DCI said in an update on Tuesday.

Those to be questioned include people present at a meeting Jirongo attended at Karen Oasis Bar and Restaurant in Nairobi, as well as staff at the petrol station — including the night guard and fuel attendant — and passengers aboard the PSV bus involved in the crash.

The bus driver, Tyrus Kamau Githinji, 52, who was travelling from Nairobi to Busia with 65 passengers, has already recorded a statement.

He was released on cash bail and is scheduled to report back to the Naivasha Traffic Base on December 22, pending further investigations into causing death by dangerous driving.

Investigators have deployed homicide detectives and forensic experts from the National Forensic Laboratory, who documented the scene, secured exhibits and retrieved CCTV footage now undergoing further analysis. The forensic team is also expected to revisit the crash site.

Fresh scrutiny of Jirongo’s final movements follows public demands for answers from his funeral committee, chaired by former Westlands MP Fred Gumo.

The committee has questioned how Jirongo, who was reportedly travelling from Karen to his home in Gigiri, ended up in Naivasha.

“We are demanding answers. The family is demanding answers,” Gumo said, urging police to examine all available CCTV footage, including along the highway.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has confirmed he was among the last people to meet Jirongo, saying they spoke from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on December 12 at a Karen restaurant. Wetang’ula described the meeting as routine and said nothing appeared unusual.

“I excused myself to rest ahead of a planned trip the next day,” the Speaker said, adding that he only learned of Jirongo’s death the following morning.