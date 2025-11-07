Connect with us

President William Ruto

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto Secures Zelensky’s Help to Free Kenyans Captured in Russia-Ukraine War

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 7 – President William Ruto has sought the intervention of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to secure the release of several Kenyans reportedly captured while fighting on the side of Russian forces in the ongoing war.

According to President Ruto, his request to President Zelensky for assistance in facilitating their release was “acceded to”, signaling possible diplomatic progress on the matter.

“I have requested President Zelensky to facilitate the release of any Kenyan in Ukrainian custody. I am grateful to His Excellency for acceding to my appeal,” President Ruto stated.

While details on the number of Kenyans held or the conditions of their detention remain unclear, Ruto’s revelation underscores growing concerns over the recruitment of foreign nationals — including Kenyans — into the Russian military and affiliated groups.

The President made the disclosure during discussions with his Ukrainian counterpart on the sidelines of a recent international engagement, where both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deeper bilateral cooperation and respect for human rights amid the conflict.

