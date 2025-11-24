Kenya honours Malaysian PM Ibrahim with 19-gun salute

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 24 – Visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has been honoured with a 19-gun salute upon arrival at State House, Nairobi

PM Ibrahim arrived in the country yesterday. He is in Kenya for a two-day State visit.

He inspected a guard of honour ahead of bilateral talks with host William Ruto.

The talks which culminate in their witnessing of exchange of Memorandum of Understanding and cooperation documents including in tourism and between Kuala Lumpur City Hall and Nairobi City County.

The PM will also scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the Malaysia-Africa Higher Education Forum in Nairobi and the Malaysia-Kenya High Level Business Forum.