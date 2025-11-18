Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

China's experience shows that economic growth does not necessarily mean higher emissions of this heat-trapping gas/China Daily

CHINA DAILY

China cuts potent N2O emissions through synergistic climate, pollution governance

China has successfully stabilized and reduced nitrous oxide (N2O) emissions since 2013, demonstrating that economic growth can align with climate goals through synergistic governance, advanced technologies, and industrial cooperation.

Published

BEIJING, China, Nov 18 — Thanks to a governance approach that combines pollution control with climate action, China has seen the growth rate of anthropogenic emissions of nitrous oxide level off and steadily decline since 2013. N2O is a greenhouse gas far more potent than carbon dioxide.

China’s experience shows that economic growth does not necessarily mean higher emissions of this heat-trapping gas.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The remarks were made on Saturday by Han Yinghui, associate professor at the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences’ college of resources and environment, at an event on controlling non-carbon dioxide, or non-CO2, greenhouse gas emissions. The event was held at the Chinese pavilion on the sidelines of the 30th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP30, in Belem, Brazil.

“N2O is decisive for achieving our temperature goals,” Han said, highlighting the importance of anthropogenic N2O emissions control.

The Paris Agreement aim is to keep global temperature rise this century below 2 C above pre-industrial levels, with efforts to limit the increase to 1.5 C. Scientists increasingly agree that keeping global warming under 1.5 C is essential to avoid severe and catastrophic impacts.

As the third most significant long-lived greenhouse gas, N2O has a global warming potential nearly 300 times that of CO2 and remains in the atmosphere for more than a century, Han said. Globally, most N2O emissions come from agriculture, but energy, waste, and industrial sources also contribute. While agriculture produces the largest share, industrial sources offer the greatest potential for reduction.

Hopeful signal

Han noted that while developed countries have historically contributed the most cumulative N2O emissions, recent increases have mainly been from emerging economies in Asia. “This makes N2O governance a complex challenge, involving both historical emissions and current development needs and requiring global cooperation,” she said.

China’s progress, however, offers a hopeful signal. Han credited “synergistic governance” as the key to China’s success.

To reduce nitrogen oxide emissions for cleaner air, China has widely adopted a technology called selective catalytic reduction, or SCR, in coal-fired power plants. The effort has resulted in 70 to 90 percent mitigation in the emissions of coproduced N2O in the sector.

“This represents a unified technical strategy for reducing air pollutants and greenhouse gases, and shows China’s successful integration of climate goals into environmental management,” Han said.

‘Weak dependence’

Her team also studied the link between provincial GDP and N2O emissions in China. “It shows a weak dependence, meaning that higher economic development does not automatically lead to more N2O emissions,” she said.

China continues to advance N2O control. In September, authorities introduced an action plan targeting N2O emissions in the industrial sector. Proven technologies are already being applied, such as exhaust gas purification in adipic acid production, which removes more than 95 percent of N2O emissions while recovering the gas as a useful industrial product.

To encourage reductions, China is incorporating N2O data from the nitric acid industry into its national carbon trading system and promoting N2O mitigation projects under the China Certified Emission Reduction program. Under CCER, companies can earn carbon credits by taking actions such as expanding renewable energy and planting forests.

“China’s validated industrial technologies are scalable and ready to be shared through cooperation platforms, helping others avoid carbon-intensive development pathways,” Han said.

For more visit China Daily

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 20 6920900 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

CHINA DAILY

Malian Diplomat Praises Xi Jinping’s governance philosophy, China-Africa ties

Malian diplomat Yoro Diallo reflects on his decades-long admiration for China, highlighting Xi Jinping’s governance philosophy, people-centered development, and China-Africa cooperation as a model...

3 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

Dutch govt urged to mend chip dispute

China expresses strong dissatisfaction with the Dutch government's Nexperia takeover, urging the Netherlands to stop unilateral actions and restore normal semiconductor supply chains to...

5 hours ago

Sustainability Watch

“When harvests fail and rains delay” Emily Nderitu shows the world how to talk about climate change in Africa

Every village in Africa has a story about the rain. Some are prayers, some are warnings, all are memories of what the land once...

1 day ago

CHINA DAILY

China warns Japan on Taiwan interference

Vice-Foreign Minister Sun Weidong summoned Japanese Ambassador to China Kenji Kanasugi on Thursday, asking Tokyo to immediately reflect and correct its mistakes and withdraw...

3 days ago

CHINA DAILY

Beijing protests new US arms sale to Taiwan

Chen Binhua, spokesman for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said US arms sales to Taiwan seriously undermine China's sovereignty and security interests and...

3 days ago

Africa

Ethiopia’s COP32 win signals rising climate leadership and African unity

Ethiopia has secured the bid to host COP32 in 2027 after unanimous endorsement by the African Group of Negotiators, with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed...

3 days ago

CHINA DAILY

CNS Sichuan sets off on maiden sea trial

The PLA Navy announced in a news release that the massive vessel left Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding, a Shanghai-based shipyard of China State Shipbuilding Corp, around...

3 days ago

CHINA DAILY

Crew of Shenzhou XX returns

A reentry capsule carrying the three astronauts — mission commander Senior Colonel Chen Dong and crew members Colonel Chen Zhongrui and Colonel Wang Jie...

3 days ago