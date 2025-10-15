Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

National Assembly Speaker Wetangula/PBU/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula adjourns House as Ruto chairs key security session on Raila death

Speaker Moses Wetang’ula invoked his authority under Standing Order 1 to halt House proceedings, directing Members of Parliament to reconvene later in the afternoon for official communication.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 — The National Assembly was on Wednesday morning adjourned following the demise of ODM leader and longtime opposition chief Raila Amolo Odinga.

Speaker Moses Wetang’ula invoked his authority under Standing Order 1 to halt House proceedings, directing Members of Parliament to reconvene later in the afternoon for official communication.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“I will invoke my authority under Standing Order Number One, and I direct as follows: the sitting this morning is adjourned,” he declared.

“We will have a sitting at 2:30 PM this afternoon, where the Speaker will give you important communication. For now, the House stands adjourned to 2:30 PM this afternoon,” Wetang’ula told MPs.

President Ruto chairs National Security Council following Raila’s death » Capital News (capitalfm.co.ke)

Detention, constitutional reform and handshakes: Raila Odinga bows out at 80 » Capital News (capitalfm.co.ke)

The announcement came moments after news of Odinga’s death spread across the country, plunging the nation into mourning.

President William Ruto was set to issue a national address after chairing a National Security Council.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kenya mourns Raila ‘The President’ it never had

He dreamed of a better Kenya, fought for it, and inspired millions yet he never sat at State House. Raila is gone but his...

17 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto chairs National Security Council following Raila’s death

According to State House, the meeting was scheduled for 10.30am, to be followed by a special Cabinet session at 2.30pm as the government begins...

29 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Maraga, Githu Muigai describe Raila as a Patriot

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Following the death of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga, a cross section of leaders have described him...

48 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Detention, constitutional reform and handshakes: Raila Odinga bows out at 80

Raila, who died on Tuesday night while undergoing treatment in India, was a towering figure in the country’s democratic journey — admired and contested...

1 hour ago

AGRICULTURE

Rachel Ruto Launches Kitchen Garden Drive in Samburu to Tackle Hunger and Malnutrition

Under the theme “Building Resilient Households, Schools, and Communities,” the program aligns with President William Ruto’s vision of a food-secure Kenya.

8 hours ago

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Kalonzo embarks on a 10-day tour of the UK to popularise 2027 presidential bid

“This visit is part of Wiper’s ongoing strategy to build international partnerships, elevate Kenya’s global presence, and engage Kenyans abroad on critical issues including...

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt sets up KDF-run Ulinzi Construction Company following 2021 mandate

The formation of Ulinzi Construction Company was approved by the National Security Council in 2021, giving the KDF a more formal role in national...

17 hours ago

Kenya

Gachagua accuses Ruto of plotting to weaken Mt. Kenya after Moi pact

Gachagua has accused Ruto of plotting to divide and weaken Mt. Kenya through his new alliance with Gideon Moi ahead of 2027 polls.

1 day ago