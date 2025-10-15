President Ruto chairs National Security Council following Raila’s death

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – President William Ruto has convened an extraordinary meeting of the National Security Council at State House following the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

According to State House, the meeting was scheduled for 10.30am, to be followed by a special Cabinet session at 2.30pm as the government begins official consultations on national mourning arrangements.

Odinga, 80, died on Tuesday night while undergoing treatment in India.

Detention, constitutional reform and handshakes: Raila Odinga bows out at 80 » Capital News (capitalfm.co.ke)

Official sources confirmed to Capital FM that he passed on at about 9 pm at a hospital in Koothattukulam, Ernakulam, following a heart attack.

The veteran opposition leader and former Prime Minister had travelled to India earlier in month for specialized medical care but his secretariat denied reports of ill-health.

Raila faults ‘struggling’ opposition over health rumours, declares continued support for Ruto » Capital News (capitalfm.co.ke)

His death marks the end of a defining political era for Kenya, closing the chapter on a six-decade career that shaped the country’s struggle for democracy, constitutional reform, and inclusive governance.