Partnership fuels Africa’s digital leap – China Daily

As Africa pushes to bridge its digital divide, policymakers and technology leaders said deepening technology cooperation with China is accelerating the continent’s digital transformation — from affordable smartphones to expanding broadband networks and skills development.

With the continent’s digital economy projected to reach $712 billion by 2050, according to the World Bank, policymakers and experts said partnerships with China in technology and innovation are proving vital to closing the connectivity gap and building the infrastructure for a smarter, more inclusive future.

“Africa needs substantial investment to drive infrastructure and close the usage gap. When we talk about device affordability, we need to bring prices down to the $20 to $30 range — that would be the tipping point,” said Aliyu Yusuf Aboki, executive secretary of the West Africa Telecommunications Regulators Assembly.

“There are many companies in China that can help us achieve this. I see a great opportunity for China to partner with Africa in this regard,” he added.

Aboki noted that device affordability remains one of the biggest barriers to digital inclusion. While mobile penetration continues to rise, millions of Africans remain offline due to the high cost of devices and limited rural connectivity.

He said collaborations with Chinese manufacturers and telecom giants are helping bridge this divide by offering affordable smartphones and extending broadband networks into remote areas.

In Uganda, partnerships with Chinese firms are helping expand access to digital services and strengthen the country’s information and communications technology backbone.

“The Chinese have made remarkable progress in technology, and as Africa, we don’t need to reinvent the wheel — we are adopting technology that already exists,” said Godfrey Baluku Kabyanga, minister of State for ICT and National Guidance of Uganda.

“They (China) have not been mean in sharing that technology. For us in Uganda, China is a friendly country, and our partnership dates back to precolonial times. We are collaborating closely, and we haven’t encountered any issues with their technology.”

Kabyanga cited Huawei’s role in expanding Uganda’s national backbone fiber network as an example of technology transfer and practical cooperation.

“When they come in, they truly open up and do a lot, not only in Uganda but across the continent — and with very few conditions,” he said.

Analysts said this pragmatic model of cooperation has made China an attractive partner for African nations pursuing rapid digital transformation without burdensome political or financial preconditions.

Through Chinese companies such as Huawei, ZTE and Transsion, Chinese investment has contributed to the development of data centers, 5G infrastructure, e-government systems, and smartphone manufacturing on the continent.

“We see all innovators around the world as our partners. Anyone who wants to uplift our people from poverty is welcome,” said Bashir Gwandu, chairman of the Commonwealth ITU Group.

“Whether it’s China, Europe, or the United States — let them come. As long as our people can benefit from the services, we will appreciate that,” he said.

Gwandu emphasized that telecommunications remain a key driver of economic growth across Africa, highlighting the continent’s openness to collaboration.

“Any company that can invest in our continent to enhance the economic well-being of our people and bridge the technology gap is welcome,” he said.

As the continent positions itself for a more connected future, African leaders said they expect such partnerships to extend beyond infrastructure to encompass skills development, innovation hubs and green digital solutions.

“Africa’s digital transformation is not just about connectivity; it’s about creating opportunities for every citizen to participate in the global digital economy — and China’s cooperation is helping make that possible,” Aboki said.