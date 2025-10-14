Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President Ruto said the company would empower the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to take a leading role in constructing roads, bridges, and housing projects, particularly in hardship areas such as Turkana, West Pokot, and Northern Kenya/PCS

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt sets up KDF-run Ulinzi Construction Company following 2021 mandate

The formation of Ulinzi Construction Company was approved by the National Security Council in 2021, giving the KDF a more formal role in national development projects.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 — President William Ruto has announced the establishment of the Ulinzi Construction Company, a new military-run entity tasked with spearheading infrastructure development in Kenya’s most challenging and underserved regions.

Speaking during the announcement, President Ruto said the company would empower the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to take a leading role in constructing roads, bridges, and housing projects, particularly in hardship areas such as Turkana, West Pokot, and Northern Kenya.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“I am very proud that we will finally have the Ulinzi Construction Company, equipped with all the capabilities necessary for the KDF to undertake construction of roads, bridges, and houses, especially in the difficult areas of our nation,” President Ruto said Tuesday while presiding over KDF Day at Moi Barracks, Eldoret.

Ruto emphasized that the government would fully equip the company to ensure it operates efficiently and to establish military bases in remote and strategic areas across the country.

“I have committed to the KDF fraternity that the Government of Kenya will provide all the necessary equipment to realize this vision because we want to establish bases in some of the difficult areas in Kenya,” he added.

The President stressed that the initiative aligns with his administration’s vision of a modern, secure, and prosperous Kenya, while strengthening national resilience and self-reliance in infrastructure delivery.

He hailed the KDF for their contribution toward the government’s broader goal of national transformation.

“The KDF are the builders of the Kenya we dream of—a Kenya that is modern, united, secure, and full of possibility,” he said.

“As President and Commander-in-Chief, I am proud of what you have achieved—not only because you serve with honour, but also because your work gives life to the government’s vision of a transformed and prosperous Kenya.”

The formation of Ulinzi Construction Company was approved by the National Security Council in 2021, giving the KDF a more formal role in national development projects.

The company is expected to begin operations soon, leveraging the military’s engineering expertise to deliver high-quality projects efficiently and cost-effectively.

Former Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Robert Kibochi, who oversaw the company’s conceptualization, said the initiative would enable the government to implement projects at a lower cost and within shorter timelines.

“With the company, it will be cheaper for the government to undertake certain construction tasks,” Gen. Kibochi said in a previous interview.

He explained that the company would allow the KDF to separate combat-related engineering tasks—such as building field roads and bridges during operations—from large-scale national construction projects.

“The idea is to separate combat operations like opening roads, bridges, and digging water points in remote areas. The construction company will mainly focus on horizontal construction and vertical buildings,” he noted.

The KDF has a long history of supporting national development through its engineering units, which have been instrumental in constructing roads, hospitals, and other infrastructure—especially in remote and insecure regions.

The creation of Ulinzi Construction Company institutionalizes this role, positioning the military as a key player in Kenya’s infrastructure transformation agenda.

The company will operate under the Ministry of Defence and collaborate with other government agencies to implement projects aligned with the country’s Vision 2030 and Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Gachagua accuses Ruto of plotting to weaken Mt. Kenya after Moi pact

Gachagua has accused Ruto of plotting to divide and weaken Mt. Kenya through his new alliance with Gideon Moi ahead of 2027 polls.

8 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto in KDF combat uniform for the first time as Commander-in-Chief

In photos released by State House, Ruto is seen walking from his office while heading for a KDF Day event at Moi Baracks, Eldoret.

9 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt moves to create Infrastructure Fund to finance energy to power industries

The President explained that the fund will help the government generate reliable energy to power manufacturing and industries, dams to guarantee food security and...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Man ‘sent by Satan’ spears Ruto guard to death outside State House

The slain officer, attached to the GSU’s elite G Company, was pronounced dead on arrival at Kenyatta National Hospital, having lost a significant amount...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Muturi slams ‘rumour peddlers’ amid reports of secret talks with Ruto

Former Attorney General Justin Muturi has dismissed reports linking him to secret talks with President William Ruto, terming them “baseless propaganda.”

1 day ago

County News

‘I will fix Nairobi,’ Kuria pledges as he declares bid for Nairobi Governorship

Dear President William Ruto. Today you spoke to my heart. Like Prime Minister Baba Raila Amolo Odinga has told me countless times, Nairobi can...

1 day ago

BOTTOM-UP

Interviews to Select 100,000 Youth for KSh50,000 Grants begin on October 13 – President Ruto

"Starting tomorrow, in every sub-county across Kenya, we will begin identifying 100,000 young people because we want to harness their energy, talent, and expertise...

2 days ago

Headlines

Gachagua Criticizes Government for Importing Rice and public sector failures

KIRINYAGA, Kenya Oct 12 – DCP Party Leader Rigathi Gachagua has castigated the Kenya Kwanza government, raising concerns over what he terms the unnecessary...

2 days ago