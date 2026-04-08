President Says Mt Kenya Friendship ‘Built Over Years,’ Not Shaken by Politics

NAIROBI,Kenya Apr 8-President William Ruto has hit back at political rivals in the Mt Kenya region, warning them not to exploit disagreements to weaken his long-established support in the vote-rich area.

Speaking at the memorial service of the late Ol Kalou MP David Njuguna Kiaraho in Nyandarua County, Ruto reiterated that his relationship with Mt Kenya residents is deeply rooted and cannot be swayed by political maneuvering.

In a thinly veiled attack on his former deputy Rigathi Gachagua, who was in attendance, he insisted the region’s backing during the 2022 elections is something he values deeply.

“I know the people from Mt Kenya voted for me. I understand that, and I am not a mad person or a fool,” the President said.

Ruto emphasised that his engagement with the community has been cultivated over many years , dismissing claims that political disputes could sever these ties.

“The friendship I have built with the people of Mt Kenya is not something that was accomplished in two or three days,” he said

The President also asserted his authority to travel freely across the country dismissing assertions that his soiled relationship with Gachagua will erode his inroads in Mt Kenya ahead of the 2027 polls.

“I am the President of Kenya, and I do not need the permission of anyone to visit any part of the country. I am free to go to any place, and I will not ask for permission from anybody, whoever you are,” he said.

Taking aim at critics, Ruto insisted he would respond through his record in office rather than engage in political confrontations.

“Those who are pointing fingers at me here, I will answer them with my actions and deeds,” he said.

He further pointed to the formation of a broad-based government as evidence of his commitment to national unity.

“I work hard to unite the country and that is why I formed the broad-based government to bring all Kenyans together,” Ruto said.

The memorial service in Ol Kalou drew leaders from rival political camps, highlighting the ongoing tensions and divisions in the Mt Kenya region following the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in October 2024.