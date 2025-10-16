Chinese official fired over harmful fireworks

BEIJING, China, Oct 16 — Chen Hao, Party chief of Gyalze county in the city of Shigatse, Xizang autonomous region, has been dismissed from his post following an investigation into a fireworks display that caused environmental damage in the ecologically fragile Himalaya Mountains, according to a local government report released on Wednesday.

The investigation found that on Sept 19, a fireworks show sponsored by outdoor brand Arc’teryx and organized by the art studio of Chinese visual artist Cai Guoqiang was held at an altitude between 4,670 and 5,020 meters, affecting about 30.06 hectares of grassland in the Himalayas. A total of 1,050 fireworks pots were used during the 52-second show, the report said.

Videos of the display sparked widespread online criticism, with many netizens questioning whether such a commercial event should be allowed in a sensitive ecological area and what harm it might have caused to local wildlife and vegetation. Both Cai and Arc’teryx later issued public apologies.

In response, the Shigatse Party committee and government established a joint investigation team, under the guidance of regional authorities, to assess the show’s environmental impact.

An expert review found that surface water and air quality in the area remained within national standards, but about a hectare of soil and grass was damaged due to land leveling and human and vehicle activity. Residual fireworks materials and plastic debris were not completely removed, and the sudden flashes and loud explosions temporarily disturbed local wildlife.

Human-caused disruption

The report classified the incident as a human-caused disruption to a fragile ecosystem, noting that potential ecological risks require long-term monitoring.

The studio was found to have violated the law on ecological protection by operating in a protected grassland area without sufficient environmental safeguards or cleanup measures. Shigatse authorities have opened a case against the studio, and both the studio and Arc’teryx will be held responsible for ecological restoration and compensation, according to the report.

Investigators also found that the fireworks show had been approved unilaterally by Gyalze county’s top leader without the required collective decision-making process, in violation of administrative procedures.

In addition to Chen’s dismissal, nine other officials — including the county head, the publicity department chief, deputy county leaders, and heads of the local ecology and environment bureau — received punishments ranging from removal from posts to official admonishment and investigation.

Shigatse authorities pledged to implement follow-up measures to minimize the incident’s impact, vowing to better protect the plateau’s fragile ecosystem.

