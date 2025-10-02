Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Passengers are pictured at Kunming Railway Station in Kunming, Southwest China's Yunnan province, on Oct 1, 2025. [Photo/Xinhua]

CHINA DAILY

China’s railway passenger trips hit record high on National Day

China’s railways handled a record 23.13 million passenger trips on Wednesday, the first day of the eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday.

Published

BEIJING, China, Oct 2 — China’s railways handled a record 23.13 million passenger trips on Wednesday, the first day of the eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, the national railway operator said on Thursday.

The figure marks a historic single-day high, according to the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The railway operator estimated that 19.3 million trips would be made on Thursday, with 1,409 additional trains scheduled. As the Mid-Autumn Festival falls alongside National Day this year, the eight-day holiday is expected to drive a surge in travel demand fueled by robust tourism and family visits.

Across the country, railway operators have implemented coordinated measures to ensure safe and efficient travel. These efforts include installing smart luggage lockers at stations and enhancing power supply checks for key hubs.

According to the Ministry of Transport, China is expected to see around 2.36 billion passenger trips nationwide during the holiday period, with daily average trips estimated at 295 million, a 3.2-percent increase compared to the same period of 2024.

For more visit China Daily

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 20 6920900 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

CHINA DAILY

China’s Tianwen 2 spacecraft halfway to target asteroid

Currently traveling on a transfer trajectory, the robotic probe is about 45 million km from its destination, a near-Earth asteroid called 2016 HO3, and...

1 day ago

CHINA DAILY

China awards 50 expats for contributions to the nations development

State Councilor Shen Yiqin presented the Friendship Award to the honorees at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

1 day ago

CHINA DAILY

Xi urges sustained efforts for modernization ahead of National Day

Xi said that over the past 76 years, under the Party's leadership, the Chinese people have relied on self-reliance and unremitting struggle to achieve...

1 day ago

CHINA DAILY

China’s manufacturing PMI rises to 49.8 in September amid recovering demand

Based on changes in sub-indices and sector-specific indicators, analysts suggest market demand is stabilizing and recovering, with accelerated production expansion and sustained rapid growth...

1 day ago

Africa

China pledges unchanging friendship anchored on ‘real results, good faith’

Speaking during celebrations to mark the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China in Nairobi, Ambassador Guo stressed that the...

2 days ago

CHINA DAILY

How China’s robotaxis jumped to top of ranks worldwide

The leading Chinese autonomous driving company has formed a strategic partnership with Qatar's national transport company, Mowasalat, to advance autonomous driving technology and vehicle...

2 days ago

CHINA DAILY

China exports get boost from EVs, robots

Foreign buyers are increasingly favoring green and intelligent products, and China is capitalizing on this trend by ramping up innovation in sectors such as...

2 days ago

Haiti Mission

UN Security Council takes key vote to decide fate of Kenya-led mission in Haiti

The resolution, co-sponsored by the United States and Panama, seeks a new Chapter VII mandate that would authorize the deployment of more than 5,500...

2 days ago