Thinking of joining the KDF? Here’s what you need for October 2025 intake

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) will conduct a nationwide recruitment exercise in October 2025 for various categories of officers and service members.

Important: The recruitment exercise is free of charge and open to all eligible candidates. The KDF has cautioned the public against bribery or corruption during the process, warning that anyone caught will face prosecution.

Below is a breakdown of the general requirements and academic qualifications for different categories of applicants:

General Requirements for all applicants

Must be a Kenyan citizen with a valid National ID.

Present original documents and four copies of ID, KRA PIN, and academic certificates.

Age limits: 18–26 years: GSO Cadets (Regular/Graduate) & General Duty Recruits. Up to 30 years: Specialist Officers & Tradesmen/women. Up to 39 years: Chaplains/Imams.

Must have no criminal record.

Physical Standards

Height: Men – 1.60m (5ft 3in); Women – 1.52m (5ft).

Weight: Men – 54.55 kg (120 lb); Women – 50 kg (110 lb).

BMI: Below 30.

Below 30. Other requirements: Female candidates must not be pregnant during recruitment or training. Must be medically fit according to KDF standards. Specialist Officers/Tradesmen must have at least 2 years’ work experience in their field. All selected candidates undergo final verification at KDF training institutions.



Academic Qualifications by Category

1. General Service Officer (GSO) Cadets – Regular

KCSE mean grade B (Plain) .

. Minimum of C+ in English, Mathematics, and one Science subject.

Training lasts 3 years, leading to a BSc in Defence and Security Studies.

2. General Service Officer (GSO) Cadets – Graduate

Must meet GSO Regular requirements.

Must hold a Bachelor’s degree in specified fields (e.g., Engineering, ICT, Criminology, Education, Finance, Geology, Medicine, Journalism, Social Work, Sports Science, etc.).

Training lasts 15 months.

3. Specialist Officers

Must meet GSO Regular minimum requirements.

Must hold a Bachelor’s degree in specialized fields (e.g., Law, Medicine, Engineering, ICT, Chaplaincy, Journalism).

Must be registered with the relevant professional body.

Training lasts 6 months.

4. Service Members (General Duty Recruits)

KCSE mean grade D (Plain).

NYS graduates who meet the conditions have an advantage.

5. Tradesmen/Women

Diploma holders: KCSE mean grade C (Plain) plus a relevant Diploma; registration with professional bodies where applicable.

KCSE mean grade C (Plain) plus a relevant Diploma; registration with professional bodies where applicable. Certificate holders: KCSE mean grade D+ (Plus) plus a Certificate with Government Trade Test Grade II or Craft II.

KCSE mean grade D+ (Plus) plus a Certificate with Government Trade Test Grade II or Craft II. Fields include Engineering, ICT, Catering, Education, Music, Medical and Technical trades (e.g., Welding, Plumbing, Mechanics, Tailoring, Carpentry, Electrical Installation).

6. Defence Forces Constables

Must be retired KDF service members or retired NYS servicemen/women.

Retired KDF: 30–55 years, with 9 years of Colour Service, honourable discharge, and conduct rating of “Good.”

Retired NYS: 35–45 years, honourably discharged with conduct rating of “Good.”

Application and Recruitment Process