Vice CDF Omenda commends discipline and transparency during KDF recruitment exercise

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 24 – As the nationwide Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) recruitment exercise for General Duty Recruits and Defence Forces Constables enters its final day, the Vice Chief of the Defence Forces (VCDF), Lieutenant General John Omenda, today toured several recruitment centres in the Coastal Region to assess the progress of the ongoing exercise.

Lt Gen Omenda inspected recruitment activities at the Likoni and Kilifi centres, where he engaged with recruitment officers and prospective service members.

The nationwide exercise, which began on October 13, 2025 is scheduled to conclude October 25, 2025.

According to the VCDF, the visit formed part of a broader KDF monitoring effort to ensure adherence to established recruitment standards, transparency, and fairness throughout the process.

He commended the overall conduct of the exercise, citing strong turnout across most regions, high discipline among candidates, and cooperation from local communities.

“The recruitment teams have maintained professionalism, integrity, and transparency throughout the process,” Lt Gen Omenda noted, adding that community support had played a vital role in the smooth running of the exercise.

Lt Gen Omenda also confirmed that shortlisting for General Service Officer (GSO) Cadets, Specialist Officers, and Tradesmen and Women has been finalized.

Successful candidates are expected to receive official notifications ahead of their respective interviews and recruitment sessions, set to begin in November.

The KDF conducts the annual recruitment drive to enhance its operational capacity and ensure equitable representation from all regions across the country.