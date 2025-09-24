Lake Naivasha hyacinth project earns Kenyan global climate innovation prize

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 24 – A young Kenyan climate-tech engineer is among three innovators honored with the United Nations Environment Programme’s (UNEP) prestigious Young Champions of the Earth award for 2025.

Joseph Nguthiru, 27, was recognized for his pioneering work through HyaPak, a company that transforms water hyacinth from Lake Naivasha into eco-friendly packaging bags and biodegradable seedling wrappers.

His innovation tackles plastic pollution while converting an invasive species into a valuable resource.

Joining him on the winners’ podium are India’s Jinali Mody, 28, and the United States’ Noemi Florea, 24.

Mody, a biochemistry graduate from St. Xavier’s College in Mumbai and Yale School of Environment, co-founded Banofi Leather, a women-led company producing sustainable leather alternatives from banana crop waste, offering a greener solution to the fast-fashion industry.

Florea, a US-based climate innovator, founded Cycleau, a compact household water reuse system designed in consultation with marginalized communities.

The device, which can be retrofitted under sinks, showers, and laundry units, transforms greywater into clean, safe drinking water.

Global circular economy

In a statement, UNEP said the three were recognized for their “groundbreaking contributions that advance a global circular economy” by improving access to clean water, tackling plastic pollution, reducing waste, and providing sustainable alternatives to conventional materials.

“The lives of our children and our children’s children are already being dramatically impacted by the triple planetary crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution and waste. I commend these inspiring Young Champions of the Earth for their innovations, for the benefit of this and future generations,” said Inger Andersen, UNEP’s Executive Director.

The awardees will each receive seed funding of US $20,000, mentoring, communications support, and a global platform to scale their solutions.

On Wednesday, they will also compete in the first-ever Planet A Pitch Competition for a US $100,000 growth grant and the chance of securing a US $1 million seed investment in a future fundraising round.

Launched in 2017, the Young Champions of the Earth prize is UNEP’s flagship youth engagement initiative and has celebrated 30 trailblazers under the age of 30, including activists, entrepreneurs, and innovators working to protect the planet.

This year’s edition was re-launched in partnership with US cleantech entrepreneur and philanthropist Chris Kemper, Chairman and CEO of Palmetto.

Kemper, appointed UNEP’s Advocate for Partnerships in 2023, has expanded the program through the Christopher Kemper Foundation and recently co-founded Planet A, a YouTube channel dedicated to environmental awareness and action.

“I’m honored to support the Young Champions program in my philanthropic role with the United Nations.

Over 5,000 entrepreneurs applied this year, all seeking to make a positive impact on the planet. It was difficult to select only three winners, but these leaders stood out for their passion, drive, execution, and innovation,” Kemper said.