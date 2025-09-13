Kikuyu Elders Plant Mugumo Tree to Reclaim Spiritual Space at Karimenu II

GATUNDU, Kenya, Sept 13 — At the foot of the Karimenu II Dam in Gatundu North, elders of the Kikuyu community have planted a new Mugumo (fig) tree in a rare and deeply symbolic ceremony to reclaim a sacred cultural space lost during construction of the dam.

The event, led by the Kiama Kia Ma Council of Elders on Thursday, took place alongside the launch of the Upper Tana and Mid Galana Water Stewardship and Watershed Restoration Project. For generations, the Mugumo has stood as an emblem of spirituality, continuity and cultural identity among the Kikuyu.

Kiama Kiama elder Njoroge Mutugu.

Njoroge Mutugu, a community elder who presided over the ritual, expressed joy at what he called the “rebirth” of a cultural landmark uprooted years earlier. “We are very happy today because we have planted a fig tree. In Kikuyu we call it Mugumo and it is a sacred tree,” he said.

Traditionally, Mugumo trees are believed to be planted by God, not by people. When one falls or is destroyed, elders must first seek divine permission through ritual before another can be planted. The Mugumo is regarded as a spiritual altar for prayers, sacrifices and rites of passage, its origins tied to Gikuyu and Mumbi — the mythical founders of the Kikuyu — at Mukurwe wa Nyagathanga in Murang’a.

Kiama Kiama elder Njoroge Mutugu led the tree planting ceremony.

Mutugu recalled how even Chinese contractors building the dam halted construction until elders performed cleansing rituals after the original tree, more than 50 years old, was uprooted at the site of the intake tower. “The tree stood at the river’s centre for over 50 years without falling, despite having no taproot. That shows you its power,” he said.

For the community, planting a new tree marks both ecological renewal and cultural healing. The Kiama Kia Ma uses such sites for youth counselling, conflict resolution and rites of passage. Mutugu said women were involved in this ceremony for the first time to symbolise unity and inclusivity.

Preparations began a week in advance, with elders rising before dawn to pray and perform traditional rites before planting the sapling. Songs in Kikuyu invoked God’s blessings on the land and the community.

Though still a sapling, the Mugumo represents hope for future generations. “We have a plan to take care of the tree until it is mature enough,” Mutugu said, noting another ceremony will be held as it grows.

As the sun set over the dam — a modern engineering feat launched in 2022 by former President Uhuru Kenyatta — the newly planted Mugumo stood as a reminder that even amid development, Kenya’s cultural roots run deep.