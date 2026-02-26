Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The suspects—Annah Mugure Njoroge, Susan Wanjiru Muchiri, Stephen Waititu Mungai, and James Kibe Ngige—were arrested on Wednesday during an operation conducted at Karure Primary School/EACC

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC arrests 4 Gatundu North NG-CDF officials over Sh300,000 bribery claim

EACC has arrested four Gatundu North NG-CDF committee members accused of demanding Sh300,000 bribe from a contractor to approve Sh9.1 million payment.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 26 — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested four members of the Gatundu North NG-CDF Committee for allegedly extorting Sh300,000 from a contractor in exchange for approving a pending payment of Sh9.1 million.

The suspects—Annah Mugure Njoroge, Susan Wanjiru Muchiri, Stephen Waititu Mungai, and James Kibe Ngige—were arrested on Wednesday during an operation conducted at Karure Primary School.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to EACC, preliminary investigations indicate the contractor had successfully completed three publicly funded projects, including the construction of a modern kitchen, levelling and landscaping works, and renovation of an administration block and six classrooms.

All the projects were completed on January 13, 2026, after which the contractor formally requested payment.

However, the committee members allegedly blocked the release of the funds, citing unspecified unresolved issues.

On February 23, 2026, the contractor reportedly met three of the suspects, who allegedly demanded a Sh300,000 bribe to facilitate approval of the payment.

During a sting operation conducted on February 25, the suspects were allegedly caught receiving Sh250,000 from the complainant.

They were immediately taken to the Integrity Centre in Nairobi for processing before being booked at Kilimani Police Station.

The four suspects were later released on cash bail of Sh40,000 each pending completion of investigations and possible prosecution.

The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to tackling bribery and corruption in public service, particularly at critical service delivery points such as constituency development fund committees.

EACC said it remains focused on ensuring accountability, transparency, and efficient utilization of public funds.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

IEBC enforces no-phones during voting rule as mini-polls get underway

"We have said is this that at our own level administratively we'll have a way of ensuring that voters do not access the booth...

13 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NDU hosts GLOCEPS delegation to strengthen defence and security research collaboration

National Defence University-Kenya hosted GLOCEPS leaders for strategic talks aimed at enhancing research, policy development, and capacity building in defence and security.

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya, China review progress on FOCAC-funded hospital projects

Health CS Aden Duale and Chinese Ambassador Guo Haiyan reviewed progress on China-funded hospital projects in Kenya, including Londiani and Baringo referral facilities.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Polling opens in Isiolo South parliamentary by-election and 3 MCA races

Polling has opened in Isiolo South parliamentary by-election and three MCA ward contests in West Kabras, Muminji, and Evurore, with IEBC assuring voters of...

3 hours ago

EAC

Kenya deposits Instrument of Ratification for EAC Customs Union Amendment

"The deposit of the instrument confirms Kenya’s completion of its domestic ratification process and its commitment to be legally bound by the amendment, which...

3 hours ago

crime

Detectives arrest 33-year-old suspect linked to overseas job scam

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 26 — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have arrested an alleged wanted human trafficker believed to be part of...

4 hours ago

County News

Kirinyaga County rolls out comprehensive land mapping and geo-referencing for urban plots

Governor Waiguru has consistently maintained that protecting public land is central to development, with the ongoing exercise playing a critical role in ensuring that...

12 hours ago

crime

‘Officers in Victor Mutai Shooting to Face Possible Charges’ – Murkomen assures Senate

Murkomen, was responding to a question by Nominated Senator Joyce Korir on the status of investigations into the death of Mutai who was fatally...

12 hours ago