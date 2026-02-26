EACC arrests 4 Gatundu North NG-CDF officials over Sh300,000 bribery claim

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 26 — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested four members of the Gatundu North NG-CDF Committee for allegedly extorting Sh300,000 from a contractor in exchange for approving a pending payment of Sh9.1 million.

The suspects—Annah Mugure Njoroge, Susan Wanjiru Muchiri, Stephen Waititu Mungai, and James Kibe Ngige—were arrested on Wednesday during an operation conducted at Karure Primary School.

According to EACC, preliminary investigations indicate the contractor had successfully completed three publicly funded projects, including the construction of a modern kitchen, levelling and landscaping works, and renovation of an administration block and six classrooms.

All the projects were completed on January 13, 2026, after which the contractor formally requested payment.

However, the committee members allegedly blocked the release of the funds, citing unspecified unresolved issues.

On February 23, 2026, the contractor reportedly met three of the suspects, who allegedly demanded a Sh300,000 bribe to facilitate approval of the payment.

During a sting operation conducted on February 25, the suspects were allegedly caught receiving Sh250,000 from the complainant.

They were immediately taken to the Integrity Centre in Nairobi for processing before being booked at Kilimani Police Station.

The four suspects were later released on cash bail of Sh40,000 each pending completion of investigations and possible prosecution.

The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to tackling bribery and corruption in public service, particularly at critical service delivery points such as constituency development fund committees.

EACC said it remains focused on ensuring accountability, transparency, and efficient utilization of public funds.