World

UK, France and Germany move to reimpose UN sanctions on Iran

The move will trigger a so-called snapback mechanism, which could result in the return of sanctions in 30 days.

Published

The UK, France and Germany have begun the process of restoring major UN sanctions on Iran – lifted under a 2015 deal – as tensions once again escalate over Iran’s nuclear programme.

The move will trigger a so-called snapback mechanism, which could result in the return of sanctions in 30 days.

The three countries, participants in the 2015 deal, warned two weeks ago that they were ready to do this unless Iran agreed to a “diplomatic solution” by the end of August.

Talks between Iran and the US over its nuclear programme have not resumed since June when the US bombed Iranian nuclear sites and Iran barred UN-backed inspectors from accessing its facilities.

Years-long crippling economic sanctions were lifted in exchange for curbs to Iran’s nuclear programme under the UN-backed deal between Iran and the US, UK, France, Germany, China and the EU.

But the deal unravelled after Donald Trump pulled the US out and reimposed nuclear-related sanctions in 2018 during his first term. Iran stepped up its nuclear activities in response, fuelling a renewed crisis.

Western powers and the global nuclear body the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) say they are not convinced that Iran’s nuclear programme has purely peaceful purposes. Iran strongly insists it is not seeking nuclear weapons, and that its nuclear programme is solely a civilian one.

