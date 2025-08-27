Russia reaffirms support for stronger SCO ahead of Tianjin Summit

BEIJING, China, Aug 27 — Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov has reaffirmed Russia’s readiness to work with China to strengthen the multifaceted potential and global stature of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization ahead of the SCO Summit, which will be held in Tianjin on Sunday and Monday.

In an interview with China Daily, Morgulov said that leaders of SCO member states will hold a “thorough and frank discussion on pressing global and regional issues”, with a focus on leveraging the organization’s potential to help address them.

“In the context of tectonic shifts and profound changes in the global geopolitical system, the SCO offers an effective paradigm of cooperation between states seeking stability, prosperity and harmonious co-development,” Morgulov said.

He said the group is not a military alliance, is not directed against any third party, and does not force a choosing of sides or impose anyone’s opinion. Its appeal, particularly to the Global South, lies in its principles of equality, consensus, mutual trust, balance of interests, mutual benefit, respect for cultural diversity and the intention to avoid unfriendly actions toward one another, he added.

Established in 2001 by founding members China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, the SCO now has 10 member states, two observer states and 14 dialogue partners from Asia, Europe and Africa.

According to Morgulov, more than 20 documents and decisions are set to be adopted at the upcoming summit, including the SCO Development Strategy through 2035 and the Tianjin Declaration, which will outline the organization’s cooperation goals for both the short and long terms.

Historical contributions

A number of other documents related to supporting the multilateral trading system, countering extremist ideology and strengthening collaboration in areas ranging from transportation and energy to digitalization, green development, artificial intelligence and scientific innovation will also be submitted for approval, he said.

Morgulov noted that a statement marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the World Anti-Fascist War and of the founding of the United Nations will highlight SCO members’ historical contributions to defeating fascism and militarism, as well as to building a fairer and more democratic international order.

An “SCO Plus” meeting will bring together representatives from about 30 countries and international organizations to broaden exchanges with other global partners, he said.

Strengthening the SCO’s security mechanisms will further enhance its capacity to tackle emerging threats, while deeper practical cooperation in trade, finance and investment will contribute to improving the quality of life in SCO member states, he said.

Morgulov said Russia-China bilateral ties have reached an unprecedented level, serving as an example of constructive cooperation between major countries in this century. “Russia aims to further strengthen its comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation with China in all areas.”

