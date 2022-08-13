Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Aisha Jumwa. FILE.

2022 ELECTIONS

Aisha Jumwa loses Kilifi Governor’s seat won by Gideon Mung’aro

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 13 – Gideon Mung’aro of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has trounced his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) counterpart Aisha Jumwa to secure the Kilifi Gubernatorial seat.

The ODM candidate garnered 143,773 votes against Jumwa’s 65,893 votes.

“This victory does not belong to Gideon Mungaro, it is a victory for all Kilifi residents. We will improve service delivery to ensure we break away from the past. We will focus on eradicating corruption, we will ensure we focus on our development agenda by providing access to clean water. We will ensure that there is adequate medicine at all county hospitals,” he told jubilant supporters upon being declared the winner.

George Kithi of the Pamoja African Alliance party was third with 64,321 votes.

Stewart Madzayo was elected Senator for Kilifi County on an ODM ticket while Gertrude Mwanyanje was re-elected Woman Representative for Kilifi County on an ODM ticket.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

2022 ELECTIONS

Vote tally resumes for Nairobi top seats

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 13 – Vote counting for Nairobi Gubernatorial, Senate, and County Woman Representative race was set to resume at 9 am Saturday...

1 hour ago

2022 ELECTIONS

County Queens: Mbarire wins Embu Governor race

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 13 – Cecily Mbarire has joined the growing list of female governors elected in Tuesday’s General Election. Mbarire was declared the...

1 hour ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Raila, Karua hold inaugural Azimo elected leaders conference

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 13- Azimio La Umoja- One Kenya coalition party was expected to hold an inaugural conference for its elected members on Saturday...

1 hour ago

2022 ELECTIONS

IEBC speeds up validation of constituency tallies after taming disruptions

The Commission scaled up verification desks at the Bomas of Kenya – the Commission's national tallying center -- from five to twelve.

9 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Achani bags Kwale governorship becoming first female county chief at the coast

Also in the race against Achani who has served as Deputy Governor for two five-year terms under Governor Salim Mvurya was former Kenya Ports...

10 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Embakasi East Returning Officer reported missing

Chebukati said Musyoka had been picked up by his bodyguard in the morning and reported to work at the Aviation School but later went...

11 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Gladys Shollei stirs commotion at Bomas prompting scuffle with Azimio leaders

NAIROBI, Kenya August 12 – A shouting match ensued between party agents of the two leading presidential contenders – Raila Odinga (Azimio) and William...

12 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Nakuru elects women for all top seats

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 12 – Nakuru County elected all women in the top three seats contested during the Tuesday General Election. The Governor’s seat...

16 hours ago