Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
June 19, 2022 | Pastor Edward Mwai during a church service at the Jesus Winner Ministry in Nairobi/DPPS

NATIONAL NEWS

PICTURES: Jesus Winner Ministry leader who anointed UhuRuto blesses Ruto, Gachagua

Deputy President William Ruto attends Church Service at Jesus Winner Ministry, Roysambu, Nairobi County.

Published

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Wavinya’s clearance upheld as tribunal cites lack of jurisdiction on credentials

The IEBC Dispute Resolution Committee ruled it lacked jurisdiction on the matter since the mandate to verify credentials is vested with the Commission for...

18 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

IEBC sustains Thang’wa’s disqualification from Kiambu Senate race

The tribunal also cited the late submission of his nomination before the County Returning Officer saying the set timelines had lapsed when he presented...

1 hour ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Munya says expanded portfolio in Azimo places him third on pecking order ahead of Kalonzo

The former Meru Governor who was promised an expanded portfolio that would see him oversee SMEs, urban development, business, industry and rural development said...

4 hours ago

County News

ODM asks nominees to step up campaigns amid an insurgence of independents

The party's Secretary for Political Affairs, Opiyo Wandayi, said those who received nomination certificates and were cleared by IEBC to run for different positions...

5 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Haji directs Mutyambai to expand degree probe beyond Sakaja, Ndeti

In a response to a letter written to Haji's office by Mutyambai, the DPP asked the police to look into all other complaints touching...

22 hours ago

County News

1,000 tree seedlings planted in Malindi to mark the Day of the African Child

The children, who are members of conservation clubs sponsored by the Talal Safaris Wildlife Campus, matched through Malindi town streets, planted trees at the...

1 day ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Police open probe on Wavinya Ndeti’s credentials

The probe into Ndeti's qualifications is in addition to an ongoing investigations on credentials presented by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kimega Masoro named new Prisons Service commander after Kireri’s death

Masoro was appointed alongside three other officers who will serve in different capacities.

1 day ago