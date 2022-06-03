Connect with us

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi. /FILE.

Kenya

Matiangi to chair Security meeting on election preparedness

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 3 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi will on Friday chair a security meeting of Senior Police and National Government Administration Officers(NGAO).

The meeting to take place at APTC Embakasi is meant to check and review level of preparation for the august polls in the country.

Security is key in managing elections and hence the need to check the preparations.

The officers have been meeting and conducting drills.

This comes in the wake of the release of a report by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) that listed Nairobi, Mombasa, and Kisumu as high-risk counties for potential election-related violence.

According to the commission’s Technical Committee chairman Danvas Makori, other counties on the list include Nakuru, Uasin Gishu, and Kericho.

Makori explained that there is a lot of hate speech across the country which he describes as a trigger for violence.

According to the Conflict Hotspot Mapping for Kenya report, Nairobi County is ranked high risk at 79.85 per cent followed by Nakuru at 75.77and Kericho at 74.81 percent.

“Nairobi County is seen as the epicenter of political contestation in Kenya,” Makori said while breaking down the report.

Other Counties with a high risk of experiencing electoral violence include Kisumu (72.46 per cent), Uasin Gishu (72.25 per cent) and Mombasa (71.15 per cent).

Makori said that of the remaining 41 counties, 10 counties including Narok, Marsabit, Laikipia, Lamu, Baringo, Isiolo, Meru, Nandi, Samburu and Bomet depict a medium high-risk Kenya Electoral Violence Index-County (KEVI-C) while 23 counties depict a medium low-risk vulnerability in terms of electoral violence.

The report further ranked 8 counties including Kajiado, Kitui, Tharaka Nithi, Taita Taveta, Busia, Makueni, Nyandarua, and Embu, depict a low-risk vulnerability to electoral violence.

