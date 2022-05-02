Muslim leaders call for peaceful campaigns as Ramadhan ends

KISUMU, Kenya, May 2 -Muslim leaders in Kisumu have called for peaceful campaigns as they mark the end of Ramadhan.

The leaders urged politicians to be accountable for their actions as the country prepares for the General Elections scheduled for August.

Faisal Mohammed, a member of the Kisumu Muslim Association, says they will dedicate more prayers to the country to hold a peaceful elections.

Mohammed also urged Kenyans to uphold peace and shun hatred remarks during the campaigns.

“We Muslims we love peace and we are calling upon all Kenyans to desist from violence during this electioneering period,” he said.

He says the country will get good leaders if the electorates carry themselves with decorum devoid of violence that has left many people dead or injured during elections.

“We are all Kenyans before elections and after elections,” he said.

Speaking at Highway primary school in Kisumu where they ended their prayer month, Mohammed says Kenyans must be ready to embrace whoever will be elected as the representative of the people.

Ratib Boiton, the ODM party nominee for Nyalenda A ward says he’s looking ahead to a peaceful elections.

“I want to call upon all Kenyans to uphold peace and carry out an election without any hitches. We elect correct leaders who will walk with us for the next five years,” he said.