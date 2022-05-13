Connect with us

CJ Martha Koome speaks when she presided over the admission of 302 lawyers to the Roll of Advocates at the Supreme Court building on May 13, 2022. /JUDICIARY.

CJ Koome urges new advocates to play active role in access to justice

NAIROBI Kenya May 13- Chief Justice Martha Koome has appealed to new advocates to play an active role in enhancing access to justice in the country.

Koome, who was speaking on Thursday when she admitted 303 advocates to the bar, said the country has passed the 20,000-plus mark of the members of the Advocates admitted so far.

“My appeal to you is that you should join the movement of deepening access to justice. We are establishing court stations throughout the country. Some counties located in marginalized areas don’t have a significant presence of advocates and are in need of your services,” she said.

She told the new advocates to seize the opportunity to build their careers with the exciting initiatives that are being rolled out and implemented within the justice sector.

Koome said the judiciary is particularly keen to establish mechanisms of resolving commercial dispute resolution.

She also warned the new advocates against involvement in corrupt practices.

“However, those advocates who do not abide by the professional standards and ethics are bound to stumble in their career journey given the cancer of corruption,” she said.

She added that within the justice sector the defining mood is the quest to realise the judiciary’s vision of social transformation through access to justice. T

The vision, she said, is marked by a quest to deepen access to justice and improve the performance of the system of justice.

The ceremony was held at the supreme court and attended by Deputy Chief Justice and Vice President of the Supreme Court, Philomena Mwilu, Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Amadi among others,

